Germany's Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues

FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, address the media during a news conference following the 'Western Balkans' conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversy over economic and human rights issues. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversy over economic and human rights issues.

The German Embassy confirmed the arrival of Scholz and a business delegation traveling with him. He was scheduled to receive a formal welcome from president and newly reelected head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping, hold a working lunch and then meet with Premier Li Keqiang, who nominally has responsibility over the economy.

Despite their political disputes, Scholz’s visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

In an article for the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Scholz said he was traveling to Beijing “precisely because business as usual is not an option in this situation.”

“It is clear that if China changes, the way we deal with China must also change,” Scholz said, adding that “we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification.” Scholz also said he would address “difficult issues” such as the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Scholz is the first leader from the G7 group of industrialized nations to meet with Xi since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China in 2019. The diplomatically delicate trip comes as Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing.

Scholz’s messages will face close scrutiny, particularly at home where some have criticized him for normalizing China's behavior. While his nearly year-old government has signaled a departure from predecessor Angela Merkel’s firmly trade-first approach, his trip follows domestic discord over a Chinese shipping company’s major investment in a container terminal in Germany's crucial port of Hamburg.

With China still imposing tough COVID-19 restrictions, his delegation won’t stay in Beijing overnight.

Scholz’s visit comes just after Xi was named to a third term as head of the ruling Communist Party and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the economy. It is also accompanied by rising tensions over Taiwan and follows a U.N. report that said Chinese human rights violations against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups may amount to “crimes against humanity.”

German officials say the trip is intended to probe where China is going and what forms of cooperation are possible.

An official pointed to China’s “particular responsibility” as an ally of Russia to help end the war in Ukraine and press Moscow to tone down its nuclear rhetoric; to concerns over tensions in Taiwan and the broader region; to Germany’s desire for a “level playing field” in economic relations; and to Scholz’s current status as this year’s chair of the Group of Seven industrial powers.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz's messages will face close scrutiny. Scholz's visit, the first recently by a major EU leader, comes just after Xi was named to a third term as head of the ruling Communist Party and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the economy.

  • Microsoft to provide Ukraine with $100 million in tech assistance

    Microsoft will expand its assistance to Ukraine by $100 million in digital infrastructure, and help implement various economic management projects by the end of 2023, Microsoft VP Brad Smith said during a meeting with Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov on Nov. 3.

  • How Fetterman drew Oprah into the race against Oz

    The longtime talk show host helped launch Oz's career on TV, but she's backing his opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

  • Germany's Scholz tests China ties with inaugural visit, to discuss Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in China on a one-day trip on Friday, becoming the first G7 leader to visit since the start of COVID-19 and President Xi Jinping solidifying his grip on power with a third term as Communist Party general secretary. The trip comes amid rising voices within Scholz's ruling coalition calling for a rethink of Germany's China policy, and growing public concern about Berlin's commercial reliance on the global economic powerhouse. One in two Germans wish that Germany's economy could be more independent from China, a survey published by ARD broadcaster showed on Thursday.

  • China Set to Buy Brazilian Soymeal to Diversify Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- China is preparing to import soybean meal from Brazil as part of broader efforts to diversify sources of the animal feed ingredient, ease a near-term supply shortage and curb inflation risks. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a

  • Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024

    Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024

  • Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines

    Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year. Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. Starbucks shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

  • Three things to know about Kentucky football, Missouri's next SEC opponent

    Missouri football takes on Kentucky at Faurot Field on Saturday. Here's what to know about the Wildcats.

  • 15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough

    A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back.

  • Ashley Graham Says She's Appreciative of Her 'New Tummy' Nearly 10 Months After Welcoming Twins

    Ashley Graham welcomed her twin sons, Malachi and Roman, with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7

  • Germany’s embrace of authoritarian regimes has left it at risk of economic disaster

    The mere fact that German chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first G7 leader to visit China since the onset of the Covid pandemic when he travels there on Friday speaks volumes.

  • Russia to attempt connecting Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to power grid in occupied Crimea and east of Ukraine

    Russian occupation authorities will attempt to connect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to the power grid in temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas after Russian shelling damaged the last two high-voltage power lines connecting the ZNPP to Ukraine's grid.

  • Video shows destroyed occupation administration in Hola Prystan in southern Ukraine

    The Ukrainian military has destroyed the occupation administration building in the Russian-controlled town of Hola Prystan, Skadovsk district, Kherson Oblast.

  • German Chancellor Scholz lands in Beijing for one-day visit

    Scholz and the entire delegation were administered COVID-19 tests upon landing, with Chinese medical staff donning hazmat suits going into the plane to conduct the tests, according to a Reuters reporter accompanying the delegation. China's strict zero-COVID policy and growing tensions with the West have made it unfeasible for leaders of major western powers to visit China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has only just resumed foreign trips. Scholz's visit is likely a welcome development for the Chinese leadership, who will be looking to shore up relations with the outside world after the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, where Xi consolidated his status as the core of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Russias Security Council claims "Anglo-Saxons are destroying Russian ethnic group" in Ukraine

    Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has claimed that "Anglo-Saxons" are using Ukraine "to create a precedent to further fracture the Russian ethnic group" and that their "goal" is to "totally eliminate it.

  • Iran-Russia military cooperation: murky, but in Tehran's interest

    Iran stands accused by Western powers of supplying drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine, with analysts saying such military cooperation is of immense interest for Tehran at a delicate moment for its theocratic leadership.

  • Xi Tells Scholz China, Germany Should Promote Peace Amid ‘Chaos’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed his German counterpart Olaf Scholz to China for a one-day trip set to cover trade ties and human rights issues that have strained Beijing’s relations with Brussels. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and

  • Kyiv says it made no new commitments to Russia beyond terms of grain deal

    Ukraine said on Thursday it had made no commitments to Russia that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal. Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered deal on Saturday after what it said was an attack on vessels from its Black Sea fleet. Moscow resumed its participation on Wednesday, with the Russian defence ministry saying it had received guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

  • DOJ rests in Oath Keepers trial without calling witnesses who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy

    Prosecutors rested their seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members Wednesday.

  • Russian forces 'most likely' leaving Kherson – but it may be a trap; no evidence of dirty bombs in Ukraine: Updates

    In what appears to be either a trap or a major Russian defeat, invading forces are significantly less visible on the west side of Kherson. Updates.