Germany's Scholz discussed energy with UAE president - spokesperson

German Chancellor Scholz, chairman of BDA Dulger and chairwoman of DGB Fahimi give a statement in Berlin

  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    3rd president of the United Arab Emirates

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and discussed issues including energy, a spokesperson for Scholz said.

"In a telephone conversation, the Chancellor and the President spoke about bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of energy and climate protection, regional issues as well as the Russian attack on Ukraine and its global impact," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

