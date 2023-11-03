Germany's Scholz discusses Russian war against Ukraine with China's Xi via video link

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held a videoconference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping , during which they discussed, among other things, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, citing a statement by the German government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement said that with regard to the war in Ukraine, the talks stressed that a nuclear war should not be waged and could never be won. The German government provided no other details.

Other topics of conversation included the war in the Middle East, bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

Earlier, China explained to Kyiv that it could not attend the meeting in Malta to prepare for the Peace Formula summit due to scheduling differences.

The third Ukrainian Peace Formula meeting, held in Malta on 28-29 October, focused on the issues of nuclear safety, food and energy security, releasing prisoners of war and deported persons, and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Representatives of over 66 countries attended the meeting in Malta, a significantly higher number than at the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. It was revealed that Armenia participated for the first time.

