Germany's Scholz: end of Ukraine war best way for global economic recovery

BALI (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a session at the Group of 20 leaders on Tuesday that the best way of achieving a recovery in the global economy would be ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Above all, I would like to once again make very clear that the most effective way to get a recovery in the world economy is to end Russia's war against Ukraine," Scholz told the food and energy security session at the meeting in Bali.

(Reporting via Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Miranda Murray)