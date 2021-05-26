Germany's Scholz expects "revolution" in global tax rules within a few weeks

News conference on the tax estimate in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he expected a breakthrough agreement on a global corporate minimum tax and new rules to tax cross-border digital services within a few weeks.

"We're on home straight. Negotiations are taking place almost every day and at all levels of the G20, G7 and the OECD," Scholz said in a joint virtual news conference with French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

"I have a very good feeling that in just a few weeks we will agree on a revolution in international corporate taxation, namely a reallocation of taxing rights and a global mininum tax."

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says it is confident Taiwan can control COVID, in talks on vaccines

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The top U.S. diplomat in Taipei said on Wednesday he was confident Taiwan could control a spike in COVID-19 cases, noting its infection numbers remained quite low, and that they were in talks on vaccines though did not say shots were on the way. After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, but has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people. Taiwan's government says millions more vaccines are on the way, and last week the health minister spoke to his U.S. counterpart to ask for help after President Joe Biden said he would send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

  • Germany Eyes Ways to Control Rents as Giant Landlord Emerges

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will consider new ways to control rent increases as Vonovia SE seeks to upend the country’s already-tight housing market with a 19 billion-euro ($23 billion) bid for rival Deutsche Wohnen SE.The goal is to allow half the population in large cities to have the right to subsidized apartments, Olaf Scholz -- the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor -- said in a Bloomberg webinar on Tuesday. Scholz, who currently serves as finance minister, called for the government to do more to ease the housing squeeze, including backing construction by cooperatives and public-sector companies.“We are far away from what we need” in terms of new apartments, and “we need fair regulation” to help tenants, he said. The comments reflect how political housing has become in Germany, which has some of the lowest home-ownership rates in the developed world. In recent years, landlords have faced intense public pressure over rising prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. The issue is set to remain on the agenda ahead of national elections in September.The year’s biggest takeover in Europe and the biggest-ever in the region’s real estate sector would combine the country’s two largest residential landlords into an entity that controls more than 500,000 apartments. The transaction would further consolidate the power of large property owners, an issue that has inflamed activists especially in Berlin.The deal includes plans to offer to sell about 20,000 apartments to the Berlin government, build some 13,000 new units and limit rent increases. But activists seeking a referendum to force the city to buy out large landlords weren’t impressed by the concessions.“Berliners will expose this deal as a sham,” said Rouzbeh Taheri, a spokesman for the initiative. “We are optimistic that our referendum will be successful.”Finding a home in Germany’s trendy capital has gotten steadily more difficult over the past two decades as new residents, investors and companies have moved in. Rental prices in many neighborhoods have more than doubled since 2009 as construction has lagged demand.Berlin was unimaginably cheap until about 15 years ago. Although vibrant and beloved by artists and students, it had little industry, few jobs and a glut of derelict apartments. That all began to change as Berlin became the premier startup hub in continental Europe and big companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., Daimler AG and Sanofi, opened facilities.While Berlin is the epicenter of the issue, rising rents have plagued cities across Germany, and affordable housing has become a feature on campaign platforms.“We are the ones who aren’t just moaning about the situation,” said Scholz, who pointed to his record as Hamburg mayor. “We are the ones that are able to fight the real fight for more cheap and affordable houses.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Soars as WallStreetBets Favorites Stage Late Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. helped lead a bevy of retail trader favorites higher on Tuesday as investors touted the stocks on social media platforms including Twitter, Stocktwits and trader chatroom WallStreetBets.GameStop soared 16% to $209.43, the highest since March 17, propelled by an influx in mid-afternoon trading in New York. Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. also stood out, with the stock jumping 20% to a roughly four-month high.A basket of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg spiked 5.4% to break above its 50-day moving average for the first time since March. The rally came as trading volumes jumped for AMC and Gamestop, as well as for companies including headphone maker Koss Corp. and clothing company Naked Brand Group Ltd.More than 200 million shares of AMC changed hands Tuesday, making it the second most actively traded stock with a value greater than $1. For GameStop, more than 14 million shares were traded -- more than triple what’s been typical over the past five sessions.When the dust settled on Tuesday’s session, Koss was the group’s top performer, staging a 23% rally to $20.78 while Naked Brand rose 7%. Other retail favorites like Express Inc. and Sundial Growers Inc. climbed more than 5%.The rally marks a fourth day of gains for the group and another notable departure from the broader market’s performance. Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell after a gauge of new U.S. home sales slid by more than forecast as higher prices restrained demand. The index dropped 0.2%.(Updates share movement throughout, adds additional stock performance in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon weighing entry into physical pharmacy stores - Insider

    There have been discussions about putting the pharmacies inside of Amazon-owned Whole Foods locations, Insider reported. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The e-commerce giant launched an online pharmacy in November for delivering prescription medications in the United States, stirring up competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene must be expelled from GOP conference for Holocaust comments, says Adam Kinzinger

    "What we can do... is take a stand and say you don't belong in our conference," Kinzinger said of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • The Best Songs of 2021 So Far

    From Olivia Rodrigo's unapologetically spiteful pop-punk hit "Good 4 U" to Cardi B's beautifully brazen "Up"

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Guillermo Lasso: Ecuador's new leader faces uphill struggle

    The new president faces a divided Congress and plenty of economic challenges amid the Covid pandemic.

  • QAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    Unidentified flying objects are ‘convenient distraction for Deep State to turn our attention away from important issues,’ conspiracy theorists claim

  • Trump has ‘some damage to repair’ if he runs in 2024 says Lindsey Graham in ‘understatement of year’

    Senator has repaired own relationship with Trump over years

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Iran official upbeat over nuclear talks, top delegate cautious

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday he was optimistic over Tehran reaching an agreement soon at talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, although Iran's top negotiator cautioned that serious issues remained. Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

  • House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

    This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms.

  • Chester County suspect accused in 4 SC, Missouri murders denied bail. What to know

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday after a week on the run and is charged with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange