Germany's Scholz hopeful for G20 resolution condemning Russian invasion

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are encouraging signs at the G20 meeting in Bali for a consensus that Russia's war against Ukraine is not acceptable and that nuclear weapons must not be used, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"This is a consensus that is gaining ground here," he told journalists in Bali.

Asked about a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Scholz said: "He stood near me and said a couple of sentences, that was the conversation."

Scholz also said he would continue to talk to Russia's President Vladimir Putin to find solutions to end the war against Ukraine.

