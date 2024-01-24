Germany's Scholz says other EU countries must do more for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly meeting of the Federal Cabinet in the Federal Chancellery. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on European countries to do more to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's ongoing invasion.

"The contributions that the European states have so far earmarked for 2024 are not yet large enough," Scholz said in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper. "Europe must discuss what each country can contribute so that we can significantly increase our support."

Ukraine must be able to defend its territory, Scholz said, "and this must not fail due to a lack of air defence, artillery, tanks or ammunition.

"It is my firm conviction that Europe must do more to support Ukraine in the defence of its own country," he told the newspaper.

Scholz also complained that Germany has faced frequent criticism from other European Union countries over its support for Ukraine despite providing extensive aid for the country.

"I am rather irritated that I have to constantly face criticism in Germany that the government is doing too little and is too hesitant. Yet we are doing more than all other EU states, much more," Scholz said. "That's why I'm currently on the phone a lot with my counterparts and asking them to do more."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly meeting of the Federal Cabinet in the Federal Chancellery. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly meeting of the Federal Cabinet in the Federal Chancellery. Kay Nietfeld/dpa