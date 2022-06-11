Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7 - Bild am Sonntag

German Chancellor Scholz and Bulgarian PM Petkov hold joint news conference in Sofia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

It cited French and Ukrainian government sources.

A German government spokesperson told Reuters: "We are not able to confirm this." The Elysee Palace in Paris and the Italian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

None of the three leaders has been to Kyiv since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.

His stance has been criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Mathieu Rosemain, Angelo Amante, and Tom Sims; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finland to send more military equipment to Ukraine amid NATO ambitions

    Finland announced Friday it would be sending more military equipment to Ukraine as NATO considers the country’s application to join the alliance. “Finland will not forget Ukraine and the Ukrainians. We will continue to help: We will send a new package of defense material,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. Finland’s defense ministry said the…

  • Ukraine to receive modern IRIS-T air defence system from Germany in October ambassador

    Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 11 June 2022, 15:14 The latest German air defence system, IRIS-T, which is able to protect a territory the size of Kyiv, will arrive in Ukraine in October. Source: Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk in an interview to "NV" Quote from Melnyk: "The IRIS-T system is the only thing I have thanked the Chancellor and the government for in recent months.

  • Residents of Donetsk Oblast advised to evacuate ahead of hostilities

    Roman Petrenko - Friday, 10 June 2022, 12:36 Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, is asking residents of Sloviansk and Bakhmut to evacuate and not wait until the hostilities reach their homes.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 'That grain needs to get out,' former NATO Supreme Allied Commander says

    The world is "edging into serious global food security issues" as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer.

  • Ukraine pleads for military aid as Russia closes in

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the U.K.'s defense minister in Kyiv to ask for more funding and high-powered weapons to repel the better-armed Russians.

  • Russians fire cluster shells at a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: houses catch fire

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 11 JUNE 2022, 18:14 The Russian occupiers fired cluster munitions at the Synelnykove District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing the houses of civilians to catch fire. Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Quote: "Due to the explosion of ammunition, a house was destroyed, and a garage and a hayloft caught fire.

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen Advises Against Bitcoin for Retirement Savings

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning against using bitcoin as a retirement savings vehicle, characterizing it as a “very risky” move. "The Hash" team discusses their take on investing in crypto for a future nest egg.

  • Ukraine crisis: Why is India buying Russian oil?

    Imports of cheaper Russian oil by India are continuing to grow, according to the latest data.

  • EU's von der Leyen tells Zelenskiy opinion on membership ready next week

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv that the EU executive's opinion on Ukraine's request to join the European Union would be ready by the end of next week. In a joint news conference in Kyiv, von der Leyen said Saturday's discussions with Zelenskiy "will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week," about whether to recommend Ukraine as a candidate for membership.

  • China’s Moderating Inflation Leaves Room for More Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation moderated in May as global commodity prices cooled and consumer demand weakened, leaving room for authorities to ease monetary policy and add stimulus to shore up the economy.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ramps Up, Y

  • Oil’s Already $120. Now China’s Major Sees a Demand Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s inflation-inducing rally could get supercharged with China’s biggest driller betting on a demand rebound if lockdowns ease as the US summer driving season starts.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ramps Up, Yields Spike on Inflation:

  • Russian invaders attack Vrubivka in Luhansk Oblast with flamethrower system, says regional governor

    Invading Russian forces have attacked the village of Vrubivka with a flamethrower system, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on June 11.

  • U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear Bayer's weedkiller case

    WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court could announce as soon as Monday whether it will hear Bayer's bid to dismiss claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars more in damages and payouts. Bayer is seeking review of an appeals court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a user of glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, who blamed his cancer on the product. The nine justices at their private conference on Thursday were scheduled to discuss whether to hear the case, according to the court docket.

  • Senate panel approves Finland, Sweden’s bid to join NATO

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday easily passed a resolution pressing NATO to quickly admit Finland and Sweden, a sign of bipartisan agreement about pushing back on Russian aggression. In a voice vote, the committee approved the measure supporting the two Nordic states’ entrance into the security alliance and urged other NATO members to do…

  • U.S. service member in Germany is military's first known case of monkeypox

    The U.S. military on Friday reported its first known case of monkeypox — an active-duty service member based in Germany.

  • Kremlin may try to ‘freeze’ war in Ukraine – military intelligence

    Russia has the economic resources to continue its war against Ukraine at its current pace for a year, after which the Kremlin might try to “freeze” the conflict, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitsky has said in an interview with UK newspaper the Guardian.

  • Brazil asks Mexico to fix glitches delaying travelers

    Brazilian officials voiced concerns on Thursday over a bureaucratic impasse frustrating the plans of hundreds of Brazilians trying to travel to Mexico. Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that hundreds of Brazilians are unable to process a required electronic authorization to enter Mexico and that it has been following the issue "with concern." The ministry added in a statement that it had requested urgent measures from Mexico's Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministry and National Institute of Migration (INM) to resolve the issue with the website that processes the authorization.

  • Ukraine pleads for weapons as 100-200 soldiers die a day

    Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day in the war with Russia.

  • NATO's eastern nations want better protection from alliance

    Nine NATO nations on the alliance's eastern flank held talks Friday in Romania ahead of a key NATO summit later this month, with some leaders urging NATO to step up protections for them in light of Russia's protracted war against Ukraine. Friday's summit in Bucharest provided a platform for NATO’s Eastern members to discuss regional security issues and forge a united voice within the 30-member security alliance. “We need to make sure that NATO is able and prepared to respond effectively and calibrated to the threats it faces,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told reporters after Friday’s meeting.

  • Ukrainian forces in Donbas are taking heavy casualties and running out of ammunition

    Ukrainian forces in Donbas are taking heavy casualties and running out of ammunition