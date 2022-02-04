Germany's Scholz, U.S. President to discuss Ukraine-Russia, China next week

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz attends Bundestag session in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, China and the Group of Seven when they meet in Washington D.C. next week, a German government official said on Friday.

Germany and the United States are in close consultation over developing a possible sanctions list against Russia if it invades Ukraine, and there is also close coordination with France on the issue, the official said.

Scholz is due to meet Biden in Washington D.C. on Monday. The official said Scholz would be in Kyiv and Moscow the week after next.

On Thursday, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that Scholz is expected to be in Moscow on Feb. 15 and in Kiev the day before.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories