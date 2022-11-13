Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Vietnam
Francesco Guarascio
·2 min read

By Francesco Guarascio

HANOI (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade.

Scholz's stop in Vietnam on his way to the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, highlights Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains as many German firms consider diversifying their manufacturing operations by expanding their presence beyond China, their main hub in Asia.

At a joint news conference with Chinh, Scholz said Berlin wanted deeper trade relations with Vietnam and would support the country's transition to a greener economy, including through the expansion of the metro system in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital.

The Hanoi visit follows Scholz's trip to China last week, the first by a Western leader in three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will next visit Singapore before heading to the G20 summit on Nov 15-16.

Vietnam and Singapore are the only countries in Southeast Asia that have a free trade agreement with the European Union. As a result, they are the EU's biggest trading partners in the region.

Germany is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner among EU states after the Netherlands, with exchanges worth $7.8 billion last year, according to law firm Dezan Shira - far less however than the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

About 500 German firms operate in Vietnam, of which around 80 have manufacturing plants in the country, according to the German chamber of commerce in Vietnam, AHK.

Among them are engineering giant Bosch, energy firm Messer, and several smaller companies involved in the global automotive supply chain.

Many more are looking to diversify some of their activities away from China where about 5,000 German companies operate, AHK head in Vietnam, Marko Walde, told Reuters.

Over 90% of German firms planning such a move look at Southeast Asia as their preferred choice, Walde said, noting that Vietnam and Thailand were favourites in the region.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Berlin)

Recommended Stories

  • Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. "He is unable to attend because ... there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there," Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber was quoted as saying, adding the Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. CEO would join virtually. Musk is due to speak at a business event related to the summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

  • Kishida tells Asia leaders China infringing on Japan's sovereignty

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously and increasingly taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty and escalate tensions in the region. Addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Kishida said ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was important for regional security, voicing "serious concern" over the human rights situation of the Uyghur people, according to a statement from Japan's foreign ministry.

  • He Won 2 Percent of the Vote — and Could Decide Who Wins a Senate Seat

    Chase Oliver played spoiler in Georgia as a libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate. Now, his endorsement is an influential piece of the runoff race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Warns Russia Risks ‘Shut In’ of Some Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victory for BidenElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sentence at HomeUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s “very likely” that European Union sanctions will force Russia to offer some crude oil exports at a

  • Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia

    Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit - the first such meeting since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February - after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend. Ukraine is set to dominate the agenda with Western leaders likely to publicly confront Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and push the likes of China and India - which have both previously expressed concerns over the war - to criticise Moscow's actions.

  • Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

    Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Saturday, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: "The West, and especially the U.S., is attacking Russia seemingly endlessly," without elaborating on what he meant. "Of course, Russia is displaying great resistance in the face of all this," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

  • Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up

    Zelenskiy described as hellish battles in the eastern region of Donetsk, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much stiffer fight after Russia abandoned on Friday the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February. Jubilant residents of Kherson welcomed arriving troops while Zelenskiy said authorities, in their efforts to stabilise the region, had dealt with nearly 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells left by the departing Russians.

  • South China Sea code of conduct harder to negotiate in more 'complicated' situation, think tank says

    A more "complicated" situation is making it harder for Beijing to negotiate a long-awaited code of conduct on the disputed South China Sea with Asean members, according to a Chinese think tank. Wu Shicun, president of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, said it had been more difficult than anticipated to reach a consensus on the code because of divisions over contentious issues as well as interference by the US. "The goals and demands of the negotiating countries have changed, th

  • Ethiopia combatants sign deal to start implementing truce

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month. Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi since Monday to reach agreement on various aspects related to the implementation of the peace pact signed in Pretoria. Saturday's declaration is expected to boost efforts by the African Union mediators to resolve a two-year conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in the Horn of Africa country.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia, US Fail to Agree on Asean Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and the US failed to agree on language for a joint statement following an 18-nation summit in Cambodia, making it unlikely the Group of 20 nations will reach a consensus in Indonesia either this week. Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victory for Bi

  • Ireland doesn't want to shut the door to China despite growing strains, says Foreign Minister Simon Coveney

    In 2018, on a whistle-stop tour through Hong Kong and mainland China, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney pitched Ireland as the gateway for Chinese trade and investment into Europe. At the time, Donald Trump had brought the United States into trade wars with China and the European Union, and - following the United Kingdom's acrimonious Brexit vote - Ireland was seeking to diversify its trading partners. But a lot has changed in those four years - even if the interminable fallout from Brexit re

  • COP27: US bid to have China pay pollution costs puts climate cooperation at risk, observers warn

    Common ground on climate change between feuding superpowers US and China may shrink further, analysts have warned, as Washington tries to have Beijing join wealthy nations in paying reparations to countries suffering the impact of global warming. US attempts to "upgrade" China to a developed economy - and therefore fit to compensate its neighbours in the Global South - come amid historic calls for rich nations to repay poorer ones, as delegates from nearly 200 countries, including nearly 100 hea

  • Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations

    Russia's ambassador to Tokyo blamed Japan on Friday for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • US President Joe Biden will ask China's Xi Jinping to 'restrain' North Korean nuclear ambitions, security adviser says

    North Korea's missile provocations risk increasing the US' military presence in the region, President Joe Biden will tell China's Xi Jinping at their upcoming meeting, according to Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Biden and Xi are set to hold their first in-person meeting as national leaders on Monday, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Biden has said he will also talk about red lines with the Chinese president. Speaking aboard Air

  • Putin speaks to Iranian president, with emphasis on deepening ties - Kremlin

    Russia has stepped up its efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. "A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, with the emphasis on further enhancing cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector," the Kremlin said.

  • Australia's Albanese has 'positive' chat with China's Li

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a regional summit in Cambodia on Sunday, amid anticipation of a formal summit with President Xi Jinping. The countries' ties have deteriorated in recent years, with China putting sanctions on some Australian imports and reacting angrily to Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Albanese and Li spoke on arrival at an event held on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

  • Biden arrives for ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

    STORY: After holding their own closed-door talks, ASEAN leaders discussed tensions in the region, including the Korean peninsula and Taiwan, with global leaders including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in separate meetings.Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to hold discussions with the group on Saturday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also attend some meetings.Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN host Hun Sen addressed Friday's opening ceremony with a call for vigilance and wisdom during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

  • Russia and US to Hold First Nuclear Talks Since Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will hold talks with the US from late November to early December in Cairo about inspections of atomic weapons sites under the New START treaty, a first step toward reviving broader arms-control talks suspended since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysDemocr

  • South Korea's Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialogue with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address issues such as security and climate change. At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea, Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to security of food and energy brought by climate change.

  • Eight Things to Watch for as Global Leaders Meet in Bali

    (Bloomberg) -- Summits of Group of 20 nations invariably happen with at least one crisis burning, which shapes the discussions both in the meeting room and the one-on-one huddles in the hallways.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victory for BidenElizabeth Holmes Asks for