Germany's spy agency has placed the far-right AfD party under surveillance for extremism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Bostock
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 03: Alexander Gauland, co-Bundestag faction leader of the right-wing AfD political party, speaks to the media following news that Germany&#39;s Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesamt f&#xfc;r Verfassungsschutz) has deemed the entire party under suspicion on March 3, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The categorization allows the agency to conduct surveillance of the AfD and use informants. So far the agency had only placed regional branches of the party in this category. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Alexander Gauland, leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany, in Berlin. Omer Messinger/Getty Images

  • Germany's BfV spy agency conducted a two-year review of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

  • The AfD is Germany's biggest opposition party. Its members have been linked to neo-Nazism.

  • The BfV now has the power to tap phones, monitor emails, and spy on the whole party.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Germany's domestic spy agency has placed the country's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance for far-right extremism.

The decision by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) was made on February 25 and first reported by Der Spiegel on Wednesday. The New York Times has also reported the news.

It is the first time a major political party has been subject to such scrutiny in Germany since World War II, and the classification means that the BfV can now tap the phones of AfD members, monitor funding, and surveil the party's activities, Der Spiegel reported.

The BfV has been monitoring select local branches of the AfD for years, but the decision to place the whole party under surveillance was made after a two-year review of the party's activities.

The resulting 1,000-page report concluded that the AfD have violated conditions of human dignity and democracy under German law, Der Spiegel said.

The BfV is yet to confirm the decision, saying it is prevented by active legal proceedings in Cologne between the AfD and the German government, Reuters said.

AfD leaders suggest political motivations

Alexander Gauland, a co-leader of the AfD, said Wednesday that the move to place the party under surveillance was a dangerous step.

"The agenda is clear. First we are made a 'case to investigate,' now we are a 'suspected case' and are under surveillance - and at some point there will be a request to ban our party," he said, according to Reuters.

Alice Weidel, another co-leader, tweeted Wednesday: "The intelligence agency is acting purely politically when it comes to the AfD."

The AfD was founded in 2013 and rose to prominence in 2017 on an anti-immigration ticket following the decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel to permit one million displaced migrants to settle in Germany.

merkel vaccine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2021. Getty

The AfD's popularity peaked in 2018, and it currently has the third-most seats in the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament, with 88 out of 709.

However, the party has seen a drop in support during the pandemic due to the success of the ruling party coalition in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany is set to hold state and federal elections this September. Merkel is currently serving her final term as chancellor, meaning her successor would be selected in this year's elections as well.

Members accused of white supremacy and neo-Nazism

The AfD is ostensibly a nationalist and anti-immigration party, but some of its members have been accused of white supremacy, racism, and neo-Nazism, meaning the party has expelled members who cross the line.

In May 2020, Andreas Kalbitz was expelled as head of the AfD in Brandenburg for not declaring that he was previously a member of the neo-Nazi group, German Youths Loyal to the Fatherland.

And Björn Höcke, once the AfD leader in Thuringia state, was expelled in 2017, after saying Germany should not be so apologetic about the Holocaust.

In 2018, Gauland said Adolf Hitler's Nazi party was just a "speck of bird poop" in Germany's illustrious history, and once said that the German people didn't want the likes of Jerome Boateng, a Black footballer, "as a neighbor."

The party has also co-opted slogans used by the Nazis, including "Lügenpresse" the German equivalent of "fake news" which translates as "lying press."

The Central Council of Jews in Germany praised the move by the BfV, telling Reuters: "The AfD's destructive politics undermine our democratic institutions and discredit democracy among citizens."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Six Minutes To Midnight (UK Trailer 1)

    Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.

  • Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs: letter

    Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the bloc's executive European Commission, Austria and the Czech Republic. The Brussels-based executive last week asked Germany and five other countries to ease unilateral restrictions on movement of goods and people, saying they have "gone too far" and were putting a strain on the bloc's cherished single market. But Germany's EU ambassador replied in a March 1 letter, which was seen by Reuters: "We have to uphold the measures taken at the internal borders at the moment in the interest of health protection."

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • 6 Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist, insensitive imagery

    The decision to stop publishing those books comes on what would have been the Springfield-born author's 117th birthday.

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors that stand to benefit from an economic recovery.The Dow and S&P 500 also fell.. with Microsoft, Apple and Amazon weighing on the S&P more than any other stocks. Meanwhile, government bond yields ticked higher -- reflecting investors' optimism about the economy, but hurting growth stocks, which have relied on easy money borrowing to fuel their rise.JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade says investors are weighing the impact of higher bond yields and what they mean for stocks. "I think where we’re really heading is people trying to figure out what to do right now and what I mean by that is you saw the sharp increase in bond yields over the past few weeks and at the same time, what’s been tough for people to figure out is that there have been many days where bond yields are higher and so are stocks. Or bond yields go lower and so do stocks. That’s not a normal relationship. So what that tells me is that there is an adjustment of assets." While tech fell, travel stocks, including American Airlines and Carnival Cruises, jumped more than 3%Meanwhile Lyft bucked the tech trend, rising more than 8% after the ride-sharing company reported strong February ride figures and said it’s seeing ride-sharing recover sooner than expected.Its optimism also helped lift shares of its rival, Uber.

  • Kamala Harris breaks tie as Senate proceeds with lengthy debate on COVID relief bill

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is forcing the Senate clerk to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, a procedural move that will likely add 10 hours to the 20 hours already allotted for debate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During that time, Republicans will propose amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.Driving the news: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans.What they're saying: "It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Pastor tells women to look pretty or husbands will stray in sermon to Missouri church

    The pastor has since “taken a leave of absence and is seeking professional counseling,” the church said.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer. 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

    Bay Hill was bustling Thursday morning, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer. 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Fox News' scrappy White House correspondent grills Biden, who plays along

    The son of "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy has fast become a noisy fixture in the briefing room.

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October - a decision that handed a defeat to an environmental group that had sought access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting the Sierra Club's bid to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • Tsunami watch in Hawaii following significant earthquake in Pacific

    The latest in a string of powerful earthquakes shook part of the southwestern Pacific on Friday morning, local time, leading to far-reaching tsunami concerns. The magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. NZST Friday, or 2:38 p.m. EST Thursday, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located well northeast of New Zealand, but the shaking was felt on part of the country and nearby islands in the region. "[This] is directly related to the M7.4 in nearly the same location just under 2 hours before," the USGS said in a Tweet. "Both of those occurred on the subduction interface between Pacific and Australia plates." A tsunami warning was initially issued for the Kermadec Island region, but that was later changed to a tsunami advisory, where tsunami waves could reach 3 meters (10 feet), according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) A tsunami warning was issued for New Zealand coasts, the country's emergency management agency said. This includes the Great Barrier Island and part of the north-facing shores of the North Island. Tsunami waves are also possible along the coasts of Fiji, American Samoa and other nearby islands. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii. People in Hawaii do not need to take action immediately but should prepare in the event that tsunami waves do arrive. According to the PTWC, if a tsunami does reach Hawaii, the earliest arrival of the first wave would be 4:35 p.m. HST Thursday. The tsunami threat has not been completely ruled out for the Pacific Coast of the U.S. and Canada, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). "Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region," the NTWC said. "More information will be issued as it becomes available." TSUNAMI WATCH continued for Hawaii. A WATCH means a tsunami may impact Hawaii. Threat and potential impacts are still being evaluated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. KNOW if you are in an EVACUATION RED ZONE. See this link for Oahu Evacuation ZONES https://t.co/716pXxq7kb— Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) March 4, 2021 This is a breaking situation. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more updates. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says being called a 'Neanderthal' is actually a good thing after Biden criticized states for lifting mask mandates

    They're "hunter-gatherers, they're protectors of their family, they are resilient," Blackburn said of Neanderthals, who are now extinct.

  • Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman' defends himself by claiming he 'stopped somebody from stealing muffins'

    A suspect charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building is speaking from jail in a new interview — and offering a unique defense positioning himself as simply a savior of baked goods. Jacob Chansley, the Capitol riot suspect who refers to himself as the "QAnon Shaman" and was photographed during the insurrection wearing fur and horns, spoke with 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast Thursday, in which he claimed his "actions were not an attack on this country" as he faces up to 20 years in prison for them. "I sang a song, and that's a part of shamanism," he said. "...I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate, okay. I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room." Chansley neglected to mention the fact that, during the deadly insurrection, he allegedly left a threatening note for former Vice President Mike Pence warning, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming." He was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in" a restricted building and "violent entry and disorderly conduct," and prosecutors noted he carried around "a spear, approximately 6 feet in length," during the riot. Prosecutors have also said he "incited fellow Trump supporters rioting inside the Capitol building and disobeyed police orders," The Wall Street Journal reports. Despite this, Chansley, who said he regrets "entering that building," bemoaned the fact that former President Donald Trump never pardoned him or any of the other Capitol rioters, telling 60 Minutes this "wounded me so deeply" and "disappointed me so greatly." Still, Chansley added that even though he didn't get the pardon he wanted, he still doesn't regret his loyalty to Trump. The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer. 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance