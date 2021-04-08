Germany's vaccine task force to hold talks with Russia on Sputnik V: source

North Macedonia starts mass inoculation campaign with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's vaccine task force will hold talks with the developers of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot, including the possibility of setting up more production sites in Germany, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source did not give further details. German Health Minister Jens Spahn confirmed that Berlin will start bilateral talks with Russia over a supply deal for the vaccine, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

Spahn, speaking to WDR radio, said that the bilateral talks would focus on what quantities the developers of the vaccine might be able to deliver and when.

"You know, in the fourth quarter or 2022 we might still need Sputnik V, but to really make a difference, in our current situation, the delivery would have to come in the next two to four-five months, otherwise we have more than enough vaccine either way," Spahn said.

Germany's vaccine rollout has got off to a sluggish start, hampered by supply constraints and bureaucracy, although the number of doses delivered is expected to ramp up in the second quarter.

Russian drugmaker R-Pharm has said it will be able to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at its factory in the southern German state of Bavaria once it has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). German vaccine producer IDT Biologika is also in talks about possibly producing the vaccine, but no agreement has been reached.

On Wednesday, the premier of Bavaria said the German region will buy 2.5 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine if it is approved by EMA, adding the purchase would take place in July.

The economy minister of the state of Mecklenburg Vorpommern in northeast Germany said on Thursday that his state planned to order 1 million doses of Sputnik V at a cost of 10 million euros, which would be paid for by the federal government.

But other regional leaders said vaccine procurement deals should remain in the federal government's hands.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Germany wants to buy Sputnik COVID vaccine if approved by EU, source says

    Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

  • Crosley Green released after more than 30 years in prison

    Green was convicted of a murder and sentenced to death in 1990, despite no direct evidence linking him to the case.

  • JoJo Siwa Can't Stop Gushing Over How Happy She Is Since Coming Out

    "I am so proud to be me."

  • Algeria to start Russia's Sputnik V vaccine production in September

    Algeria will start producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September in partnership with Moscow, and part of the production will be intended for African countries, the pharmaceutical industry minister said on Wednesday. The North African country, which already has received 50,000 doses of Sputnik V, said in February it was in talks with Russia to produce the vaccine. The vaccine will be produced in partnership with state pharmaceutical products firm Saidal in the eastern city of Constantine, Benbahmed said.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro speaks to Russia's Putin about Sputnik vaccine

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday about buying and domestically manufacturing the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Bolsonaro's office said. Brazil is racing to secure more vaccine supplies as a new wave of COVID-19 pushes the number of deaths to the highest point since the pandemic began. Brazil has the second-deadliest outbreak after the United States, and with its hospital system overloaded, could soon surpass it.

  • Police officer killed in Capitol vehicle attack will lie in honor

    The U.S. Capitol Police officer who died on Friday after a motorist rammed a car into the police and brandished a knife will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda next week, congressional leaders said on Tuesday. William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two children, died at the hospital after he was struck by the vehicle, the district's Metropolitan Police Department said. "It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time," House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

  • Germany mulls possible order of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

    Germany’s health minister said Thursday that the European Union doesn't plan to order Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but his country will hold talks with Russia on whether an individual order makes sense. The EU’s executive Commission said Wednesday it won’t place orders for Sputnik V on member countries’ behalf, as it did with other manufacturers, Health Minister Jens Spahn told WDR public radio.

  • Dave Chappelle Says He Knows Who Left Dirty Notes Full of 'Crazy Sh*t' for Trump Team at White House

    Back in 2019, a member of the Trump admin claimed the dirty notes were left by members of Obama's staff. Now, Chappelle has provided new insight.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) says the time has come to start "planning for our lives post-pandemic." Newsom announced Tuesday that California is aiming to fully reopen its economy on June 15, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plan is to at that point lift most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions and stop using the current system that divides counties into tiers based on factors like number of new cases, according to The Associated Press. Two criteria will have to be met by June 15 for this to happen, officials said: the state having sufficient vaccine supply for all adults and its COVID-19 hospitalization rates being stable and low. "With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter." California's mask mandate is expected to remain in place. But business will be permitted to "return to usual operations" with "common-sense public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and with vaccinations encouraged," officials said. In a news conference, Newsom hailed this as a "big day" for the state, though he warned that California being able to "open up as business as usual" by June 15 is still "subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance." California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also cautioned that "we will take the necessary precautions" should the state see any "concerning rise in our hospitalizations," per the Los Angeles Times. But Ghaly added that "right now, we are hopeful in what we're seeing." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon

  • GameStop plans to elect activist investor Cohen as chairman

    Since Chewy co-founder Cohen joined GameStop's board in January, he has been pushing towards transformation of the brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box retailers such as Target Corp and technology firms such as Microsoft Corp. Shares of GameStop were up over 3% in premarket trading, snapping a three-day losing streak. The announcement comes after GameStop on Monday increased the value of the new stock it may sell to $1 billion from $100 million, as it seeks to capitalize on a surge in its shares from the Reddit-driven rally.

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Opening Her Buckingham Palace Gardens to the Public for Summer Picnics

    Queen Elizabeth's London residence did not open to visitors last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear

    Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday said Moscow and Islamabad will boost ties in the fight against terrorism, with Russia providing unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two holding joint exercises at sea and in the mountains. Sergey Lavrov spoke on the second day of a two-day trip to Pakistan.

  • Philippines to End Cap on Pork Prices as Supplies Arrive

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will end a two-month price ceiling on pork products sold in the capital region as more supplies arrive.Price caps “won’t solve the problem,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.Pork prices soared to as much as 440 pesos ($9) a kilo in January from 240 pesos as the African swine fever and alleged profiteering by traders cut supplies, driving inflation in February to its fastest pace in more than two years.The Department of Agriculture will set suggested retail prices on imported pork and will calibrate their arrivals to prevent a sharp drop in prices which could hurt local producers, Dar said.Prices will likely range between 320 pesos and 350 pesos a kilo once the ceiling is lifted, and could still drop as more supplies arrive, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said at the same briefing.President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday signed an order that will temporarily lower tariffs on imported pork for a year to boost supply. In March, he asked Congress to increase the cap on pork imports purchased under lower tariffs by 350,000 metric tons on top of the 54,210 tons agreed under the terms of the World Trade Organization.(Adds Duterte’s order in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thousands of US police officers and public servants have reportedly used Clearview's controversial facial recognition tech without approval

    BuzzFeed News reported that police departments and government agencies have been using the software "without training or oversight."

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Battle for Yemen desert city now a key to Iran, US tension

    The battle for an ancient desert city in war-torn Yemen has become a key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. Fighting has been raging in the mountains outside Marib as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who hold Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, attempt to seize the city, which is crucial to the country’s energy supplies. Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition since 2015 backing Sanaa’s exiled government, has launched airstrike after airstrike to blunt the Houthi advance toward Marib.

  • Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel raise an eyebrow at Matt Gaetz asking Trump for a blanket pardon

    Americans are getting vaccinated — and professionally groomed, finally — but COVID-19 isn't done with us yet, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The U.K. variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., making it the most sickening British import since Piers Morgan." "Speaking of awful things about to go away," Colbert said, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "is currently under investigation for violating federal sex-trafficking laws for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. ... Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, but sources say that just before the previous president left office, Gaetz asked for a blanket pardon" for "any illegal activity he's ever done — like innocent people do." Thanks to his close relationship with Trump, Gaetz "had reason to believe he might get that pardon," but White House lawyers reportedly shot down the request as a bad precedent, he said. "Do you know how shady you have to be for No. 45's lawyers to go, 'No that's a bad look'?" He turned that into a Rudy Giuliani joke. But Gaetz isn't a total pariah — he's a featured speaker at a pro-Trump women's group conference, Colbert said. "You could say that's putting the fox in the hen house, but Gaetz would rather hang out with the eggs." The Late Show had some other ideas for mismatched speakers. Gaetz asking Trump for a pardon, "that's not suspicious," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "You know you haven't done anything wrong when you check in with the president to ask for a pardon in case you happen to get accused of a sex crime somewhere down the line." Trump "weighed in on the story with a two-sentence statement" insisting Gaetz never asked him for a pardon, he said, but that's after his advisers reportedly "talked him out of a full-throated defense of Gaetz. Which is sad, because Matt Gaetz really was the son Donald Trump never had, even though he had a couple." "Aides say that Trump is focused on getting friendly Republicans elected in the 2022 midterms, and if Republicans can take the House, Trump loyalists have said that they would push to install Trump as the new speaker of the House," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Yeah, because that's what Trump's good at, speaking." You can watch him imagine how aides would try to sell that idea to Trump below. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

  • An ex-Fox News host walked out a BBC interview after clashing with a Black activist over Georgia's restrictive voting laws

    Commentator Aisha Mills claimed Eric Bolling was faking his concern for Black businesses, and he was not pleased.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.