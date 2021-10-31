Is Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Geron's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Geron had US$34.4m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$198.2m in cash, leading to a US$163.8m net cash position.

How Strong Is Geron's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Geron had liabilities of US$37.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$39.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$198.2m as well as receivables valued at US$714.0k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$123.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Geron has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Geron boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Geron's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since Geron doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Geron?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Geron lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$79m of cash and made a loss of US$101m. However, it has net cash of US$163.8m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Geron (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

