Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Has Announced A Dividend Of €1.25

The board of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €1.25 per share on the 13th of June. The dividend yield will be 1.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Gerresheimer's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Gerresheimer's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 109.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gerresheimer Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, Gerresheimer's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Gerresheimer has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is Gerresheimer not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

