Gert no longer forecast to be a tropical depression. It weakened to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday

Article first published: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

On Tuesday at 11 am, the National Hurricane Center issued the last advisory for the post-tropical cyclone system. The tropical depression Gert has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

Post Tropical Cyclone Gert is 230 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 30 mph. It’s moving 5 mph to the west-northwest.

YESTERDAY (Monday):

Yesterday, Gert reached new lows of intensity and was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.