Gerth: 4 sneaky tricks Kentucky's GOP legislature uses to hide its actions from voters

Senate President Robert Stivers, left, and House Speaker David Osborne listen during the governor's 2022 budget address at the state Capitol. Jan. 13, 2022

We’re about to go into that magical time of the year when Republicans in Frankfort are so scared of you, the voter, that they will go to amazing lengths to hide what they are doing.

For the next four months, they will use parliamentary tricks to make sure you don’t know what they’re doing as they pass bills to take away your rights, reward their friends and generally impose their will on you.

And they figure you’ll never learn about it, or if you do, will forget about it before they’re up for election again. They’re probably right.

It’s not a government by the people or for the people. It’s a government in spite of the people.

What am I talking about?

The Kentucky League of Women Voters came out with a report just a month ago that shines a light on the extraordinary lengths Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker David Osborne, Senate Floor Leader Damon Thayer and House Floor Leader Steven Rudy will go to to keep you in the dark.

I’ve told you about these things for years.

In columns, I used to warn you to beware the “ideas of March,” because most of these tricks used to happen near the end of the session as the General Assembly pushed bills through as the legislature wound to a close.

Not anymore. Republicans now use these tricks from the first week of the session to the last.

Before the 2023 session, I even wrote a piece comparing the civics class explanation of how a bill becomes law in the Schoolhouse Rock cartoon “I’m Just a Bill” to what really goes on in Kentucky.

What I didn’t have is the statistics the League of Women Voters uncovered that show how bad and how undemocratic the process has become.

First, the league identified four “undemocratic” things the legislature does to hide what it’s doing from you.

It holds floor readings of bills before they are acted on in committee, allowing the legislature to pass the legislation out of committee and on the floor on the same day – often after making major changes to the bill.

It uses “committee substitutes,” which are rewritten bills, that are introduced in committee at the last moment. They can often make drastic changes in legislation without warning and then, if they’re voted on on the floor the same day, it keeps you from knowing what’s going on and blocks legislators from offering amendments.

It chooses not to hold three floor readings of bills before voting on them, as is generally required in the state constitution.

It negotiates and passes “free conference committee reports” with little public input and with little opportunity for even legislators to read them. Those reports are essentially rewritten bills that are adopted in ad hoc committees made up of both House and Senate members after the two chambers pass different versions of the same bill. They are often used to sneak in provisions that failed earlier in the session or were never even discussed publicly.

Everyone who has watched the legislature over the years knew this was going on more and more. It wasn’t until the League of Women Voters report that we found out how pervasive the problem has become.

The League studied bills passed in the 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 sessions of the General Assembly.

What it found was that in 1998, the last of those sessions when Democrats held both the House and the Senate, less than 5% of bills passed using one of those four undemocratic ploys.

The only undemocratic ploy used widely back then was the free conference committees – and those were mainly used in the final days of the session to hammer out differences in budgets and road plans and other major bills in which differences were likely to arise.

The statistics show that when Republicans took over the Senate, democracy took a hit.

By 2014, 29% of Senate bills that became law and 42% of House bills that became law benefitted from the undemocratic shenanigans. This was mainly because of the Senate Republicans, the League’s statistics show.

In 2022, it was 24% of Senate Bills and 32% of House bills.

It’s clearly the Republicans who are driving this.

Holding floor readings before a bill is voted on in committee – known as fast-tracking – didn’t happen in 1998, the last even-year session Democrats controlled both chambers.

Since then, in the years studied by the League of Women voters, 258 bills received their floor readings before committees acted. Democratic-controlled chambers only fast tracked 22 of those bills or 8.5% of the total.

(For comparison’s sake, Democrats controlled the Senate in 1998, and they controlled the House in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 – meaning they controlled 42.8% of the chambers studied by the League of Women Voters.)

When it comes to passing bills on the same day or one day after a committee vote, Republicans again led the way.

In 1998, when Democrats controlled both houses, only four bills were passed that way – most likely because bills had been voted out of committee, been given their floor readings and then been sent back to the same committee or another committee for further consideration.

By 2022 in the Republican-controlled legislature, that number had risen to 70.

In all the years the League studied, 204 bills passed like that. Democrats were responsible for only 21 of those bills.

And when it came to passing bills with committee substitutes within one day of clearing committees – a ploy used to stop the minority from filing amendments – the differences were even more stark.

It didn’t happen at all in 1998 when Democrats controlled both chambers, but it happened 45 times in 2022. In all, the General Assembly used the ploy 129 times. Democrats only did it 10 times, or 7.8%.

The use of free conference committee reports has actually gone down a little bit – from 20 times in 1998 when the Democrats controlled both chambers to six times in 2022 under Republican control. That’s good, but it hardly offsets the other undemocratic actions taken by Republicans.

A functioning democracy depends on engaged citizens who know what is going on.

Call your legislators and tell them to stop these shenanigans.

Democracy depends on it.

