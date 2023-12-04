Gerth: How a visionary oddball won and lost in Louisville politics

This would have been the eulogy of a quirky, yet somehow visionary, politician whose idea for a huge downtown arena in Louisville would be his legacy, if not for what happened near the end of his public life.

Instead, his legacy will be how he left the Louisville Metro Council amid claims of sexual harassment and allegations that he dropped his pants at City Hall — not the way anyone wants to go out.

This is the story of an oddball politician who rose to power partially because of his weirdness and partially despite his weirdness.

He embodied what the late House Speaker Tip O’Neill once said about politics — they’re all local.

It’s the story of Dan Johnson who made the news one last time last week after battling Lou Gehrig’s disease to the eventual end that everyone who is diagnosed with the horrible illness suffers.

Johnson came onto the scene back in 1991 as a no-chance-in-the-world-challenger to longtime Alderman Jerry Kleier, who checked all the boxes you needed to be a winner in Louisville politics those days.

Kleier was Catholic in a district that brimmed with Catholic churches, and he knew the machinations of government.

Johnson was just weird.

He was a close-talker — someone who leaned in too much when he struck up a conversation.

He was someone who couldn’t read body language and couldn’t figure out when the person he had buttonholed was wanting to — dying to — get away from him and end the discussion.

“I have heard from veteran political people that they find Dan Johnson to be abrasive and a little too full of himself,” the late Democratic Party chairman and later district judge Sean Delahanty said during that race.

Kleier was a shoo-in.

Until he wasn’t.

Johnson was a relentless campaigner.

I heard stories of him sticking his foot in the door and not allowing people to close it until he gave his spiel. There were stories — perhaps fictitious — of him actually following a stunned housewife into her home.

Whatever, you get the picture.

Johnson won. And he won again. And again, and again …

It continued when Louisville and Jefferson County government merged in 2003. He seamlessly moved to the Metro Council where he continued to build his brand, whatever that was.

All the while, to some degree, a laughingstock. He proposed legislation that some said wasn’t needed or was just plain silly.

Some ordinances, like one to ban trans fats in restaurants, were proposed before he laid the proper ground work. Others, like an animal cruelty ordinance, were just poorly written and would have impacts neither he nor anyone planned or anticipated.

He accepted tickets to sporting events even though the city Ethics Commission frowned upon it, and he unapologetically kept using a pass for free parking in city garages while he was an alderman for years after he was told it was invalid.

He once proposed ethics legislation that would have allowed council members to accept gifts worth up to $50 even if the gift was meant to buy their vote on something.

But his district kept electing him.

If it was a concern to a constituent, he would propose a legislative solution — whether the legislation was needed or not.

Once while on the council, someone sitting next to him on an airplane had a minor complaint about government —I can’t recall what it was — and he returned to Louisville and immediately proposed an ordinance to fix a problem that likely could have been solved with a phone call.

Other council members simply rolled their eyes.

One co-worker suggested this is why he was so beloved in his South End district that so often felt overlooked — he not only listened but took action even if fellow politicians, editorial writers who opined on him, and even some of his constituents thought him at least half-nuts.

In 2005, then-Mayor Jerry Abramson said on WHAS radio, not knowing he was on live, Johnson “is somewhere between lost and found.”

But there was a method to Johnson’s madness.

While he was filing oddball legislation, his longtime legislative aide, Ray Manley, kept the train on the rails. If there was an inch of public easement in Johnson’s district that didn’t have a sidewalk on it, it wasn’t for Manley not trying.

Johnson’s office focused on these issues.

Like O’Neill said, “all politics is local.”

Except when they weren’t.

That was the case in 1996, when Johnson announced his biggest idea and what ultimately would be his biggest accomplishment — something that had nothing to do with the often-parochial interests of his district.

That was the year he proposed his plan for a basketball arena downtown.

Not just any arena. But a huge arena.

He wanted 35,000 seats — 62% larger than Rupp Arena.

A massive arena.

More than 10,000 seats bigger than the largest arena in the United States.

“We want to have the biggest arena in America, period,” he said a month later when he announced the Board of Alderman was paying for a study.

People laughed.

Abramson said it wasn’t feasible to build another sports facility. The University of Louisville had just started construction of a football stadium, and Abramson was working on plans for Louisville Slugger Field.

Johnson countered that it could be built on property the city-owned Louisville Water Company was about to abandon downtown. He even floated the idea that the building could also house the Muhammad Ali Center, which was being discussed at that time.

People laughed.

Bob Hill, the longtime columnist for The Courier Journal, mocked him, writing that Dan “Spaceship” Johnson wanted to add a flying saucer hovering above his 35,000-seat, never-going-to-be-built monstrosity.

“If nothing else, the whole, implausible basketball-arena concept will give masochistic Louisvillians yet another chance to beat themselves up for missing yet another chance to build a facility a city its size can’t afford, doesn’t need on a regular basis and would rarely fill,” Hill wrote.

One letter writer to The Courier Journal suggested the arena be built in the caverns under the Louisville Zoo and be called “Dan’s Dungeon.”

Johnson didn’t seem to mind.

At least he didn’t mind enough to stop.

For years, he pushed for an arena. For years, he was shot down.

At some point, though, the idea of a downtown arena didn’t seem so crazy.

And in 2005, Gov. Ernie Fletcher proposed an arena that would be financed by the city and the state. He appointed a task force to figure out how to build it and turned the project over to Lexington businessman Jim Host, who was his commerce secretary.

Johnson wasn’t appointed to the task force.

As long as the arena was built, “I’m happy,” Johnson told The Courier Journal.

Johnson, instead, chaired a largely do-nothing Metro Council arena committee, but he was insistent the arena be built downtown despite the fact that many in the community, including the University of Louisville, thought it should be somewhere else.

The arena opened in 2010 with 22,000 seats rather than the 35,000 Johnson had originally proposed. The Courier Journal story about the glistening, new facility mentioned Johnson only once and 17 paragraphs into the story.

Johnson wasn’t on-hand for the groundbreaking.

This should have been his legacy — the odd yet visionary leader who pushed for a downtown arena despite the slings and arrows tossed his way and eventually saw what he envisioned built.

But this story is, in so many ways a tragedy.

His career as a city legislator came crashing down in 2017 after it was revealed that he had been banned from all Greater Louisville Inc. events after an employee of the Chamber of Commerce had accused him of making inappropriate statements to her, and then a member of the Metro Council accused him of touching her rear end, and then a couple of people came forward and said he dropped his pants at city hall.

Johnson tried to explain them all away. He said he never grabbed the council woman’s butt and that he might have dropped his pants in the city hall parking lot, but that was only because he didn’t wear suspenders and belts didn’t quite work with his body type.

His fellow council members removed him from office.

And that’s how Dan Johnson will be remembered.

Grabbing butts and dropping trousers.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Dan Johnson: A visionary oddball who won, lost in Louisville politics