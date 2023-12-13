RAISINVILLE TWP. — Thomas R. Gerweck and Joni K. (Smith) Gerweck of Raisinville Township observed their golden wedding anniversary on Dec. 7. The couple spent their anniversary in Hawaii and were in Pearl Harbor on Oahu on Dec. 7.

The Gewecks met in April of 1971. Mr. Gerweck joined the Air Force the following year and spent most of 1973 attending Air Force electronics school at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss. He was stationed at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base near Marquette. Mrs. Gerweck joined Mr. Gerweck in Marquette in November 1973, and they were married Dec. 7, 1973.

Thomas R. and Joni K. (Smith) Gerweck

The couple raised three children: Jason Gerweck, Greta (Gerweck) Prahm and Travis Gerweck. They have five grandchildren.

Mr. Gerweck was an electronic computer systems repairman for the Air Force and got a job with IBM after he was discharged in 1976. He worked as a customer engineer for IBM, working out of the Toledo office and servicing accounts in the Monroe County area.

He also photographed weddings on the weekend and eventually left IBM to form Gerweck's Studio with his wife. The studio specialized in weddings, portraits, commercial and aerial photography in and around Monroe.

The couple in 1972

After 17 years of self-employment, Mr. Gerweck returned to field service work for International Paper as a digital imaging specialist for IP's Xpedx division. Later, he was a field engineer with Mettler Toledo (the old Toledo Scale) in the product inspection division, which included checkweighers, metal detection, X-ray inspection and product imaging. He retired from Mettler Toledo in 2018.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Mrs. Gerweck worked for La-Z-Boy Incorporated for more than 28 years. She was an international customer support specialist, retiring in 2019.

They enjoy traveling and gardening.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Gerwecks celebrating 50th anniversary