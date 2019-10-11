GE's pension freeze raises a question: Should you take a lump-sum buyout or keep benefits?

General Electric is offering about 100,000 former workers a “limited-time option” to take their pensions in a lump sum. But experts say such buyout deals may not be as good as they seem.

The pension buyout, as well as GE’s pension freeze for more than 20,000 workers, is part of the company’s effort to lower its debt following years of acquisitions and financial struggles. The industrial conglomerate estimates the measures will reduce its pension deficit by as much as $8 billion. Other companies have also offered buyouts recently, including FedEx and Verizon.

Buyout offers present a quandary to employees who must decide whether to take a one-time payout or stick with the guarantee of a pension.

On the one hand, employees may be tempted to take what could be a significant sum of money and invest it themselves. But the downside is losing out on years of guaranteed monthly payments that can fund Americans’ increasingly long retirements.

Social Security changes:The cost-of-living increase will raise benefits 1.6% in 2020

3 dangerous Social Security myths: They could destroy your retirement

“Lump sums are very attractive to people," says Karen Friedman, policy director at the Pension Rights Center, a nonprofit advocacy group "They'll say, ‘Look at that, the company will offer me $100,000. That's a lot of money.’ But you have to be very careful before you take that lump sum.”

People who take lump-sum payments don’t have a sterling track record in managing the money, according to a 2017 survey from MetLife. One in five of those who took a buyout burned through the money in less than six years, it found. And among those who hadn’t spent their money, about one in three told MetLife they were anxious the money would run out.

Buyouts are cheaper for businesses

Companies offer lump-sum buyouts because it’s typically cheaper for them in the long run. Partially that’s due to longer life spans, with some Americans spending 30 or 40 years in retirement, compared with a 10- or 20-year retirement for previous generations. That’s making pensions more expensive for businesses.

“The latest statistic is that a 65-year-old couple in good health has an 85% chance that one spouse will live to 90,” says Scott Sparks, a wealth management adviser for Northwestern Mutual, citing the investment company’s research. “More times than not, if you lived a normal life expectancy, the pension would be larger than what you will be offered by a lump sum.”

Indeed, Friedman of the Pension Right Center says a lump-sum buyout may only make financial sense for a few types of people, such as those in poor health who don’t expect to live decades in retirement, and those with other sources of income, such as another pension or independent wealth.

It's also important to understand that pensions come with some protections, including backing from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation that it will pay some or all of a worker's pension in case their employer's pension fails. But lump-sum payments don’t come with the same backing, Friedman notes.

Below are three issues experts say to consider before accepting a lump-sum buyout.

Try to calculate your lifespan

Americans tend to underestimate how long they’ll spend in retirement, Sparks notes.

“People think they won't live as long as they do, so a lump sum feels good and the immediate gratification in their own minds feels good,” he notes.

But extreme old age is increasingly common, with Northwestern Mutual’s research finding a healthy couple at age 65 have a 29% chance that one of them will live to 100 years old. In that case, sticking with a pension may be more lucrative.

Northwestern Mutual offers a lifespan calculator that uses your current age and other information to estimate your likely longevity.

Consider other income sources

It’s important to evaluate your other sources of income in retirement, experts say. For instance, if you have another pension to rely on, such as from another employer or a spouse, that can help allay concerns about the financial risks of taking a lump-sum payout.

“There are situations where a lump sum does work for people, such as if you are on your sickbed, if you have a lot of other money or you think you'll earn a lot more in the future,” Friedman says.