Gesa Credit Union collects gift donations

Nov. 22—MOSES LAKE — Gesa Credit Union will partner with local organizations to collect and distribute Christmas gifts through its annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Drive, according to an announcement from Gesa.

Community members are encouraged to donate gifts online through Gesa's digital wish list on Elfster or in the donation bins located at every Gesa branch, according to the announcement. Gesa, based in Richland, has one branch in the Basin, at 721 S. Pioneer Way in Moses Lake. Stock-the-Sock will run through Dec. 16.

Gifts will be distributed by New Hope in Moses Lake, according to the announcement. New Hope is the organization selected by Gesa as part of its Local Heroes project, which provides funding for Washington organizations that support specific groups that Gesa defines as local heroes, such as firefighters, law enforcement, educators, veterans and healthcare workers.

This year, Gesa's goal is to collect 500 gifts across Washington, the announcement said. Those who wish to stay up to date with the gift drive goal can visit the tracker posted on Gesa Credit Union's social media channels and website. Examples of gifts to donate include stuffed animals, Lego sets, puzzles, books and socks.

"Our Local Heroes contribute significantly to our communities every day, and we are grateful for our collaboration with these organizations in distributing gifts to those who need it most," Amber Merrill, community relations manager at Gesa Credit Union, wrote in the announcement. "Our annual Stock-the-Sock drive is a cherished celebration we look forward to every year, especially as people come together to help others during the holiday season. It's an honor to be part of this collective effort and it wouldn't be possible without the support from our members and the community."