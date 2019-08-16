Gesco AG (ETR:GSC1): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

Based on Gesco AG's (ETR:GSC1) recently announced earnings update on 31 March 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, as a 6.1% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.1%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €27m, we should see this fall to €25m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Gesco in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Gesco going to perform in the near future?

The view from 3 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of GSC1's earnings growth over these next few years.

XTRA:GSC1 Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

By 2022, GSC1's earnings should reach €28m, from current levels of €27m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 1.8%. This leads to an EPS of €2.78 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.46. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 4.6% to 4.5% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Gesco, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Gesco worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gesco is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Gesco? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

