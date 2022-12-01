Gesco AG's (ETR:GSC1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 1.9% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Gesco (ETR:GSC1). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Gesco's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gesco is:

15% = €41m ÷ €270m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Gesco's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Gesco seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Gesco was able to see a decent growth of 13% over the last five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.9% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Gesco fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gesco Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (implying that the company retains 68% of its profits), it seems that Gesco is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Gesco has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Gesco's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

