Gese takes big lead over Kuss in race for Kitsap County sheriff

John Gese jumped to a substantial lead Tuesday night in the race for Kitsap County sheriff, taking 61% of the vote over Republican Rick Kuss. The initial results indicate a commanding lead in the Democrat’s first race after being appointed to the position last year.

In unofficial general election results released by the Kitsap County Auditor, Gese scored 40,099 votes to Kuss’ 25,401. Tuesday night’s tally accounts for about 36% of registered voters, or 66,792 of 186,790.

Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese sits down for an interview at the Kitsap Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Kuss, a political newcomer also running his first race, retired from the Navy in April as a lieutenant commander to campaign.

Though he never worked as a police officer, Kuss has a master’s degree in criminal justice and aligned himself with the “constitutional sheriffs” movement, which believes that sheriff’s have the power to decide the validity of laws.

He hammered Gese for endorsing local state lawmakers who voted for police reform measures approved in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a white Minneapolis police officer. The measures, such as restricting when police can engage in high-speed pursuits, have been blamed by police, including Gese, for an increase in crime.

Kitsap County Sheriff candidate Rick Kuss sits down for an interview at the Kitsap Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Gese worked his way up through the office, starting as a patrol deputy in 1991. He was undersheriff, running day-to-day operations of the office, when county commissioners appointed him sheriff in 2021 after former Sheriff Gary Simpson retired midterm.

The Kitsap County sheriff, with a $171,000 annual salary, leads the county’s largest law enforcement agency with a budget of $47.4 million. The position oversees the county’s 480-bed jail and 90 corrections officers, along with 125 patrol deputies and detectives responsible for crimes occurring in communities outside tribal land and the county’s four cities.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Gese takes big lead in race for Kitsap County sheriff