Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (BME:GEST): Poised For Long Term Success?

Since Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (BME:GEST) released its earnings in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as upcoming earnings growth is expected to be 20% next year, similar to the range of average earnings growth for the past five years of 19% per year. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €240m, we can expect this to reach €289m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Gestamp Automoción in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Gestamp Automoción to keep growing?

The longer term view from the 10 analysts covering GEST is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of GEST’s earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 17% based on the most recent earnings level of €240m to the final forecast of €392m by 2022. EPS reaches €0.70 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.42 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 2.9%, which is expected to expand to 3.9% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Gestamp Automoción, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Gestamp Automoción worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gestamp Automoción is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Gestamp Automoción? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

