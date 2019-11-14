Gestamp Automoción (BME:GEST) Has A Mountain Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (BME:GEST) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Gestamp Automoción's Debt?

As you can see below, Gestamp Automoción had €3.07b of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have €462.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €2.60b.

How Strong Is Gestamp Automoción's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gestamp Automoción had liabilities of €2.42b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €3.68b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €462.1m and €1.87b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €3.76b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €2.34b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Gestamp Automoción would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Gestamp Automoción has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.4 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Even more troubling is the fact that Gestamp Automoción actually let its EBIT decrease by 9.9% over the last year. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gestamp Automoción's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.