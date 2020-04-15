NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gesture recognition market to grow at CAGR of 27.0% whereas touchless sensing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04801486/?utm_source=PRN





The gesture recognition market is projected to reach USD 32.3 billion in 2025 from USD 9.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.0%. Major drivers for the gesture recognition market's growth are increasing demand for connectivity in automotive industry, low technical complexity and advanced user experience and increasing digitization across several industries. Further, integration of multiple technologies with gesture control will create opportunities for gesture recognition market. The major restraint for the market is high power consumption by the gesture-enabled products. Complex framework for manufacturers pose a major challenge to this market.

The touchless sensing market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion in 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.4%. Major drivers for touchless sensing market include increasing demand for contact-free sensing as well as hygiene issues and favorable programs deployed by the government. The escalating demand for touchless sensing technologies in smartphones, and touchless biometric solutions with upgraded tracking and controlling functionalities will create opportunities for touchless sensing market. The major restraint for the market is higher switchover cost coupled with user resistance. High cost involved in touchless sensing products pose a major challenge to this market.



Touch-based gesture recognition to hold largest share of gesture recognition market during forecast period

Touch-based gesture technologies allow a user to make certain gestures by touching a device itself or through a controller connected to the device.Such touch/device-based gestures can be seen in most of the smartphones available in the market—touchpad or a touch screen.



The basic components involved in touch-based gesture recognition is a touchpad or touch screen.Gesture recognition is achieved by sensing physical contact on a conventional touchpad or touch screen.



There are basically two types of touch-based gesture recognition technologies, i.e., multi-touch and motion gesture. Multi-touch gesture recognition technology is divided into resistive touch, capacitive touch, and optical camera-based touch.



Among all technologies, sensor-based technology to hold largest share of touchless sensing market during the forecast period

Sensors are devices that enable an electronic device to communicate with their surroundings.Two types of sensors are majorly being used in touchless sensing devices, namely, infrared sensors and capacitive sensors.



Infrared sensors are capable of emitting and receiving waves in the form of heat.In the infrared spectrum, all objects emit some thermal radiations; these thermal radiations are not visible to a human eye but can be detected by an infrared sensor that will interpret thermal radiation.



Motion detectors are used in sanitary equipment, such as touch-less faucets, touchless trash cans, and touch-less dispensers, where a sensor detects the motion around an object and hence, and accordingly switches on or off. The key manufacturers of infrared motion sensors are Orbis (US), EMX Inc. (US), and Wilcoxon Research (US).

Capacitive sensors use the electric property of capacitance that exists between two conductive surfaces within some reasonable proximity.Capacitive sensors are non-contact devices that are capable of high-resolution measurement of a position change of any conductive target.



There is a slight variance when a capacitive sensor is used in a touch application and a touch-less application.The antenna that is present in a capacitive sensor, if large in size, becomes more sensitive, and hence it can work in touch-free applications, such as sanitary equipment (automatic faucets) and gesture recognition devices (tablets, mobile phones).



Companies manufacturing capacitive sensors are Baluff (US), Lion Precision (US), Micro Epsilon (Germany), and EMX Inc. (US).



North America to hold largest share of gesture recognition market during forecast period

The North American gesture recognition and touchless sensing market has witnessed significant advancements in the past few years.It is always at the forefront in terms of the adoption of technology and associated services.



The deployment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the gaming and entertainment industries have accelerated the adoption of gesture recognition products and solutions in the region.



Favorable initiatives taken by the government in North America to strengthen regulatory activities and security operations have encouraged the growth of the touchless sensing market. Moreover, the demand for finger-scan biometric technologies for user authorization is expected to increase the demand for PC/network security applications.



Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV (Belgium), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US), IrisGuard (UK), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), and GestureTek (Canada), pmdtechnologies ag (Germany), PointGrab

Inc. (Israel), XYZ Interactive (Canada), Elliptic Labs (Norway), Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Ultraleap (UK), German Auto Labs GmbH (Germany), iPROOV Limited (UK), Gesture Research (India) and OBLONG INDUSTRIES (US) are a few major players in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.



Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 35%

• By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 15%



Research Coverage:,

Components, application, vertical, and geography are the segments covered in this report. The report gives a detailed view of the market across 4 main regions: Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics pertaining to the gesture recognition market in terms of technology, industry, type, geography; and touchless sensing market in terms of technology, product, industry, and geography along with their respective market sizes.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market have been provided in detail in this report.

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market based on its segments and subsegments.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04801486/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gesture-recognition-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-32-3-billion-in-2025-from-usd-9-8-billion-in-2020--at-a-cagr-of-27-0-301040724.html

SOURCE Reportlinker