Is Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau AG’s (MUN:JTH) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau AG’s (MUN:JTH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau has a price to earnings ratio of 8.91, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €8.91 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau:

P/E of 8.91 = €260 ÷ €29.19 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau’s earnings per share fell by 73% in the last twelve months.

How Does Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.4) for companies in the healthcare industry is higher than Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau’s P/E?

Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau has net debt worth a very significant 100% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau’s P/E Ratio

Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau trades on a P/E ratio of 8.9, which is below the DE market average of 17.2. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn’t grow EPS last year, it isn’t surprising that the market has muted expectations.