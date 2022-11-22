Get Your Resume on Top of the Digital Pile

Hiring managers can get hundreds or even thousands of applicants — so to get to the top of the pile, you must have a spotless resume that is relevant to the role.

Here are a few key things to keep in mind for building a resume that gets noticed (because you should be noticed!):

🔑 Optimize it with *keywords*

Fun fact: When you upload your resume to an online job application, it is entered into a database and sorted based on the keywords found in the document. This means the first elimination is done by a computer, not a person 🖥. ️So how do we make a resume computer-friendly? Keywords.

Pull up several job descriptions for roles you’re interested in, and see if there are particular words that are used repeatedly 📝. Prioritize using the same type of language in your resume.

🔑 Tailor the resume to each role

Although similar roles should have overlapping keywords, you should always tailor your resume to each job you’re applying for. Their job description is your BFF. Use it to tie your experience to the role you’re applying for. If they are asking for someone who is a “self-driven leader with some graphic design experience,” be sure to include the fact that you were the lead designer for your school’s yearbook 💃.

🔑 Use the right format

Organize your resume in a way that makes sense to a computer that will be scanning from left to right, top to bottom. (Good thing this is typically how people consume content too 😁.) Don’t forget to include the location and the timeframe you worked.

🔑 Use bullets in descriptions

For each job, write a bulleted description. Usually 3–5 bullets that highlight your responsibilities and achievements is good👌. Be very specific, only mention the most impactful components of your job and include quantifiable results if you can. If you were an administrative assistant, you don’t need to say you answered phones and made copies (unless you are applying to another assistant role and that is totally relevant.) Remember to include keywords!

🔑 Proofread at least twice

Always, always, always proofread your resume! 👀 Hiring managers are looking for any reason to not push you forward in the hiring process. A careless typo may make the difference between you landing the interview and not. You know you can totally crush the role, don’t let a small mistake keep you from proving it to the hiring manager.

Are you actively job hunting? 💫 Then make sure you’re always ready to go with a generic resume for your ideal role and keep that LinkedIn profile freshen up too.