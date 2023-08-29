Getaway car fleeing failed bank robbery slams into teen, California officials say

A failed bank robbery sparked a chase that ended when the getaway car struck a teenage boy, California sheriff’s officials reported.

A man in a ski mask walked into a San Lorenzo bank at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, and gave a teller a note demanding $20,000, an Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson told McClatchy News.

The robber threatened in the note to blow up the bank if his demands were not met, officials said.

But the robber then walked out of the bank without receiving the money and got into a blue four-door sedan parked outside, officials told KPIX.

A nearby deputy on patrol received a report of the robbery and began pursuing the sedan, officials told McClatchy News.

A short time later, the getaway car hit a teenage boy walking nearby, officials said. The deputy stopped to check on the boy, who was taken to a hospital with scratches and bruises.

The bank robber escaped, along with another person in the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said. An investigation into the robbery continues.

San Lorenzo is about 20 miles east of San Francisco.

