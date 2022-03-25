Getaway car in Moulton robbery is sought

Mar. 25—MOULTON — The Moulton Police Department has released a photo of the getaway car in an armed robbery at the Moulton Cash Express on Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Craig Knight said the vehicle appears to be a dark Honda Civic.

Knight reported that two Black men entered the loan business on Alabama 157 on Thursday afternoon and held a store employee at gunpoint while taking an undisclosed amount of cash. They locked the employee in a room before fleeing in the vehicle, Knight said.

"There have been several other robberies at other Cash Express locations in neighboring areas and states," Knight said in a statement. We are in contact with other police agencies to determine if the robberies are related and to try to identify the suspects."

He said anyone with information should contact his department at 256-974-3961.

