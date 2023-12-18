Getaway car stolen from suspects robbing Colorado check-cashing business

Two masked men robbing a Colorado currency exchange were captured after someone allegedly made off with their getaway car.

The Commerce City Police Department is searching for a third robbery suspect following Saturday’s bizarre series of crimes.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen,” cops stated on Facebook. “We don’t know.”

The incident occurred at the Hi-lo Check Cashing in the suburbs of Denver around 11.a.m. Police say no one was injured during the chaos. The suspects are believed to be under the age of 18, according to Denver station KUSA.

Commerce City cops arrested an 18-year-old for robbing a bank in July by claiming he had a bomb, according to Mile High City station KMGN-TV. Authorities believe that suspect may have also been involved in a bank robbery a couple week earlier.

The Commerce City Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment regarding Saturday’s alleged capers.