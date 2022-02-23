Getaway car used in Prairie Village carjacking found; Police continue search for gunmen

Police have found the getaway car used in an armed carjacking at a Prairie Village gas station over the weekend, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

Detectives continue to investigate possible suspects in the crime that occurred about 7 a.m. Saturday at the Phillips 66 gas station at 95th Street and Mission Road, said Sgt. Adam Taylor with Prairie Village Police Department’s Investigations Division.

At least three people arrived shortly before 7 a.m. in a silver 2011 Ford Fusion. One of the car’s occupants approached and pointed a silver handgun at the victim and demanded his 2020 Lincoln Aviator, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim tried to close the door. However, a second man approached with a black semi-automatic rifle and the victim complied. The two armed men got in the SUV and drove away eastbound on West 95th Street. The driver of the Fusion also drove away.

The victim’s car was found in Kansas City later on Saturday. The Fusion also has been found, Taylor said.

“We are still looking into everything and trying to piece it all together,” he said. “The main thing is that we wanted to locate the vehicles and we did that and that will just help with our investigation going forward.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the carjacking should contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).