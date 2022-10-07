Getaway Destinations That are Still Affordable During Thanksgiving

damircudic / Getty Images

Thanksgiving can mean lots of things for lots of people. Time spent around the table with friends and family. Meals filled with turkey, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. Football on the TV next to a roaring fire. But what if you are, well, a little less traditional? Thanksgiving can actually be the ideal time to get away from all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Here are some of the best places you can visit during Thanksgiving that won't gobble-gobble up all your money.

Miami, Florida

Will Smith summed it up best in his late 90's song: "Party in the city where the heat is on, all night on the beach 'til the break of dawn." Of course, the city in question is none other than Miami. Even in November, when lots of us are putting on extra layers and bundling up for cold weather, Miami's temperatures tend to stay in the mid-to-high 70's, making it the perfect spot for having an extended summer. But that's not all. "Miami has a thriving art scene, so this might be a chance for you to get a proper culture fix," according to CuddlyNest, making it a perfect spot for a non-traditional Turkey Day weekend. Airfare Watchdog is listing airline prices in the range of $700 round trip during Thanksgiving, depending on where you are traveling from.

Reno/Tahoe, Nevada/California

The Biggest Little City in the World is right down the road from one of the most majestic landscapes in North America: Lake Tahoe. In the winter months, Tahoe offers some of the best skiing in the world, with multiple resort and lodging options. The Family Vacation Critic found that families could stay at "Northstar California and receive 10 percent off lodging when they stay four nights or more" during the Thanksgiving holiday. If you are flying solo or looking to get lucky, Reno's Whitney Peak Hotel allows guests to save 15 percent with a three-night stay over Thanksgiving, with the famous arch sign literally right outside the hotel.

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Tired of the same old Macy's parade coming down the street on television? Why not switch it up and see a festive parade on the water, as is part of the annual Flotilla Weekend that happens every Thanksgiving in Wrightsville Beach. While you are there, take advantage of the Thanksgiving feast at Blockade Runner Beach Resort, which offers a variety of packages to fit your budget. Depending on your needs, you can choose a three-night stay Thanksgiving Package or the Two Night Holiday Flotilla Package, both of which include breakfast in bed options and prime viewing of the Flotilla parade on Saturday. It sure beats any gravy boat you're used to.

Cancun, Mexico

​​It's hard to beat Cancun any day of the year, but especially around Thanksgiving time. November is when the tourist season really starts to kick off as travelers seek sunny destinations in order to escape the frigid winters. "The [JW Marriott Cancun Resort and Spa] is offering discounted rates over the Thanksgiving holiday that start at $259 per night, making it an affordable Thanksgiving getaway for families," according to The Family Vacation Critic. One of the best parts about visiting Cancun is that once you arrive, all the essentials-food, travel, etc-are very affordable, even for families that are trying to watch their wallets.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

History is practically built into the Northeastern section of the United States! Bring it to life with the whole family this Thanksgiving. While technically the Mayflower touched down in Plymouth all the back in 1620, you can find rock solid accommodations and lodging just about a half hour away in Cape Cod. If you still can't quite swing it for the actual holiday, the weekend before Thanksgiving might be a better bet: booking in Cape Cod will allow you to easily drive down to Plymouth for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. If you do stay over the actual holiday weekend and are looking to get a head start on your December gift shopping, the Cape Cod Mall will allow you to easily take advantage of those Black Friday Deals, so you are ahead of the game when you return home!

