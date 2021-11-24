Getaway driver in armed robberies sentenced to 7 years of incarceration

RICHMOND, Ind. — The getaway driver for January armed robberies has been sentenced to seven years of incarceration after pleading guilty to four felonies.

Harry H. Henson, 44, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to resolve two cases against him. Henson was arrested twice within six days during January.

In one case, he pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony counts of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, and he received seven-year sentences. In the other case, he pleaded guilty to Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony counterfeiting, receiving sentences of three years for the Level 5 and one year for the Level 6.

Crime: Fugitive Larry Flake found in Alabama 20 years after sexual misconduct conviction

Crime: Sheriff's drug raid results in arrests of 3 women

Crime: Appeals court affirms sentence for failure to register as sex offender

All four sentences will be served concurrently.

Seven years is two years fewer than the nine-year standard sentence for a Level 3 felony conviction, which has a sentencing range of three to 16 years. Henson received credit for 302 days served and another 100 good-time days. With maximum good-time credit, he would serve five years and three months.

The plea agreement also dismissed a Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine charge and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance.

►STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Henson was arrested Jan. 19 after an armed robbery at the Dollar General on North West Fifth Street and an attempted robbery of the Walgreens at 3700 National Road E. Richmond Police Department officers stopped Henson's vehicle near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 following the attempted robbery at Walgreens.

Officers removed Henson from the vehicle; however, Phillip Hedrick slid into the driver's seat and drove onto I-70. Hedrick led a police pursuit into Darke County, Ohio, before surrendering.

Story continues

Hedrick was sentenced to eight years of incarceration after pleading guilty to armed robbery and attempted armed robbery as Level 3 felonies. Hedrick admitted being the man who took an undisclosed amount of money from Dollar General and tried to rob Walgreen's while armed with a handgun.

He also has charges for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a law enforcement officer pending in Darke County.

Henson was first arrested Jan. 13 after using counterfeit $10 bills to pay for lottery tickets at Casey's General Store in Centerville. He was found in possession of 11.8 grams of methamphetamine when arrested.

When charges had not been filed within 48 hours, Henson was released from jail Jan. 15 on his own recognizance.

In Wayne County, Henson has previous felony convictions for forgery and theft, plus misdemeanor convictions for carrying a handgun without a license and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Getaway driver in armed robberies sentenced to 7 years of incarceration