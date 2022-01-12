Getaway driver crashes while hauling stolen items in a stolen truck, WA cops say

A getaway driver collided into another vehicle while carrying stolen items from a Washington mall, police said.

The 36-year-old driver was waiting for a woman accused of stealing from a mall, Lynnwood Police Department said in a Facebook post on Jan. 11.

Police were not chasing the driver when he sped off in the truck — which was also stolen — ran through numerous red flights and slammed into a white car, police said.

After the collision, police said both the driver and the 27-year-old woman ran from the scene.

A police dog tracked the woman near the vehicle and arrested her, police said. She faces theft charges.

Police then arrested the driver about an hour later. He faces multiple charges, including a DUI, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run.

Child’s body found after truck sank into Washington river, cops say. Mom still missing

Couple stranded in popular Washington tourist town documents record snowfall on TikTok

Man says he robbed 12 businesses to pay for grandma’s rent, his addiction, WA cops say