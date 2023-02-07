Getaway driver in double murder at Columbus internet cafe pleads guilty

Joseph and Karen Arrington had been married more than 10 years and were working at Players Paradise when police said they were killed during an armed robbery in January 2019. Hours after news of their deaths, teddy bears, candles and photos were placed in the snow outside. [Bethany Bruner /Dispatch] (Photo: The Columbus Dispatch)

A Columbus man admitted in federal court Tuesday that in 2019 he drove others to a robbery at an East Side internet cafe that resulted in the fatal shooting of two employees, a husband and wife.

Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove two men to and from the robbery of Players Paradise on East Broad Street on Jan. 20, 2019, according to the office of Kenneth L. Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Stringer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Columbus to two counts of robbery, two counts of aiding and abetting murder using a firearm, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

As part of Stringer's plea, federal prosecutors and his defense attorney have agreed to a sentence of 30 years in prison.

Stringer and four others are charged in federal court with crimes related to a string of robberies of internet gaming businesses.

Stringer and three codefendants have pleaded guilty to related charges. Chris A. King, 27, is scheduled to go to trial on April 3 for three counts of murder, including the murder of a witness, according to Parker's office.

According to court documents, King and Dezhan Townsend, 22, robbed Players Paradise at gunpoint and allegedly murdered security guard Joseph Arrington, 38, and then his wife, employee Karen Arrington, 52.

Stringer also participated in a prior café robbery on Jan. 7, 2019, according to Parker's office. He and others allegedly robbed the Planet Jackpot café on Alum Creek Drive at gunpoint shortly before 4 a.m/, stealing about $2,400.

The group also robbed Players Paradise at gunpoint on Dec. 10, 2018, and fled with $30,000 in cash, according to court records.

The other two people charges in connection with the string of robberies are Brisco Dawkins, 53, and Desjuan Lee Harris, 26, according to court records.

