Getaway driver in East Hartford robbery could avoid jail or get 18 months

Mar. 3—EAST HARTFORD — A man who a prosecutor said drove the getaway car during a 2018 robbery of a 7-Eleven store in East Hartford accepted a plea bargain Wednesday in which his sentence could range from probation without immediate prison time to 18 months behind bars.

Thomas A. Ross of Hartford, who is around 40, was convicted in the Hartford Superior Court plea deal of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. He entered the plea bargain under the Alford doctrine, meaning he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, would be sufficient for a conviction.

Prosecutor Emily Trudeau said Ross was the driver of the getaway car in the robbery of the 7-Eleven at 393 Burnside Ave., which occurred on Nov. 27, 2018. She said police located the "suspect vehicle" after the robbery and that Ross fled, running red lights as he did so, before crashing the car on Interstate 84.

A foot chase followed, and Ross was one of three men arrested.

Ross' plea bargain calls for a sentence of up to 18 months in prison, the prosecutor said. But defense lawyer Stephen F. Cashman will have the right to argue for a sentence without immediate prison time.

In any event, Ross will be on probation for three years, facing more time behind bars if he violates release conditions. Whatever prison term Judge Hope C. Seeley imposes, the total of Ross' immediate and suspended prison time will be three years.

Ross remains free on $100,000 bond while awaiting sentencing, scheduled for May 3.

Another participant in the 7-Eleven robbery, Quinnshawn Ross, now 34, of East Hartford, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and received a 10-year prison sentence. He had four previous robbery convictions.

Charges remain pending against a third defendant, Dorian A.J. McGhee of New Britain, who is in his early 30s. He is being held in lieu of more than $350,000 bond in the robbery and several other cases.

McGhee rejected a plea bargain in 2019 in which he would have received a 10-year prison sentence, followed by five years' strict special parole.

