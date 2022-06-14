Getaway driver hits Richland officer while escaping shoplifting

Richland police are searching for two people who hit an officer while escaping police on Queensgate Drive.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Queensgate Drive on Monday in connection with a shoplifting at Target, according to a Richland police Facebook post. When they arrived, they tried to stop the alleged thief, Noah Detloff, from leaving.

Noah Detloff

The 26-year-old fought with police in the parking lot and managed to get into a car. The woman behind the wheel hit a Richland police officer as she drove away.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and wasn’t seriously hurt, Richland police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Detloff and his accomplice to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.