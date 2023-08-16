GetGo to offer $0.50 per gallon discount on gas starting Thursday, here’s how to get it

GetGo customers can get a $0.50/gallon discount at the end of this week.

The offer is valid on all grades of fuel and lasts from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 19.

To get the offer, you must pay with myPerks Pay Direct or AdvantagePay.

“This is a season of change for our guests. With students going back to college and parents getting back into the school routine, we hope this discount alleviates some of that stress,” said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of fuel. “AdvantagePay and myPerks Pay Direct members get up to 30 cents off every single day, and we’re proud to offer special seasonal discounts to make these seasons of life a little bit easier.”

If you need to sign up for myPerks Pay, you can do it by clicking here.

