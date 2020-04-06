Getinge to Further Increase Production Capacity of Ventilators in 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge, the world market leader in advanced ventilators for intensive care units, is announcing yet another ramp-up in production capacity, to 26,000 ventilators in 2020. The increase equals a growth of 160% compared to 2019, when 10,000 ventilators were produced.

The demand for advanced ventilators for the intensive care units in hospitals continue to increase globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Getinge is ramping up the production capacity stepwise at its production facility in Solna, Sweden, and is now increasing production capacity to 26,000 in 2020, compared to the previous planned 16,000 unit level that was communicated on March 17. The ramp up will start immediately and progress in close collaboration with Getinge's suppliers.

"We continue to ramp up to be able to respond to the increasing demand from our customers", says Elin Frostehav, Vice President Critical Care at Getinge. "We work closely with our sub-contractors and the ramp up is of course pending availability of supply parts".

In 2019, Getinge produced 10,000 ventilators at the production facility in Solna. Since the start of 2020, Getinge has increased its production capacity with 160%, compared to 2019. The estimated increase in demand and production capacity of ventilators is expected to be accretive to Getinge's result.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

