'What gets children victimized': Man arrested in alleged child porn case out on own recognizance

Jul. 13—Officials with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office announced the recent arrest of a Sutter resident for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to officials, in June, the Sutter County Sheriff's Investigations Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone uploading child pornography to an electronic service provider.

The Center for Missing and and Exploited Children is an online reporting mechanism for cases of child sexual exploitation including child pornography, online enticement of children for sexual acts and other crimes related to child abuse.

Officials said this tip led investigators to a residence in Sutter for alleged child pornography activity. Detectives executed a search warrant and arrested 58-year-old Paul Wheeler.

The search allegedly resulted in investigators discovering numerous electronic devices and material related to child sexual abuse. A forensic extraction of the devices found thousands of child porn images and videos, officials said.

Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail under charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to Wheeler's custody status, he was booked into the Sutter County Jail on June 21. However, as of July 8, Wheeler is out of custody on his own recognizance.

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré confirmed with the Appeal that Wheeler was released over the DA office's objection.

According to Dupré, the factors that contribute to the court making this decision are whether a defendant will return to court and if they are a threat to public safety. Dupré also said that Wheeler's father was present during his hearing and that Wheeler is his father's primary caretaker, a factor which was considered in the court's decision.

While the courts believe that Wheeler met the conditions to be released on his own recognizance, Dupré believes that the nature of his alleged crimes pose a danger to the public.

"Even though he wasn't personally taking photos, the demand that sharing these photos creates is what gets children victimized," Dupré said.

Wheeler is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 19.