Who gets to decide what is racism?

Alex Connor, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The United States is finalizing efforts to send millions of AstraZeneca vaccines to Mexico and Canada. The FBI seeks help in identifying suspects in the Capitol riot. And the Atlanta shootings have renewed the debate over white violence and privilege.

It's Alex with Thursday's news.

But first, murder hornets again?! The United States and Canada are setting up for a showdown as the 2021 nesting season starts.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe here!

Who gets to decide what is racism, hate?

Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were killed Tuesday in three shootings at Atlanta-area spas before police arrested Robert Aaron Long, 21, a white man, and charged him with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. For many, the killings were clear acts of racism – yet the notion drew pushback from authorities and critics on social media, writes USA TODAY's Marc Ramirez. For some, the situation echoes a history of moments when others’ perceived racist experiences were downplayed and dismissed by detractors who called such concerns overblown or too emotional. “Those in power – and in this case, those who are white and male – maintain their power partly by determining and defining what constitutes violations of these rules,” said Charissa Cheah, a psychology professor at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. "What we are seeing is a key characteristic of institutional and systemic racism and misogyny.”

The victims in the Georgia shootings included a small-business owner, an Army veteran and a wife on a date with her husband. Some of the victims' names had not been released as of Thursday afternoon; others were identified as Xiaojie Tan, 49, Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the 10th Street Plaza in Philadelphia, Pa. The vigil was held following a mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the 10th Street Plaza in Philadelphia, Pa. The vigil was held following a mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.

Real quick

Do you know this person? The FBI wants to know

The FBI seeks help in identifying 10 suspects allegedly involved in assaults on police officers during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono said the suspects were drawn from videos showing rioters wielding clubs, flagpoles, furniture pieces, stolen police shields and chemical spray as they stormed undermanned officer lines outside the Capitol. Others are shown in hand-to-hand combat. "Our work is far from over," D'Antuono said in a video appeal. "We need the help of the American people." Of the more than 300 people arrested, D'Antuono said, at least 65 have been charged with assaulting officers, but "some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified." Review the FBI videos here.

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

NAACP to NFL: Don't fund Fox News

The NAACP sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking the league not to allow Fox to use it as a bargaining tool during upcoming rights fees negotiations, and thus help fund Fox News. The NAACP called the network "a uniquely destructive force" that "foments racism, undermines public health recovery from the pandemic, and repeatedly attacks the legitimacy of last year’s Presidential election." The letter, sent March 9 and obtained by USA TODAY Sports, says in part that "the NFL’s programming should not be used as a bargaining tool for Rupert Murdoch to help fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies and racism." The NFL did not immediately return a request for comment; however, the league announced a mega-deal Thursday afternoon with television partners CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN/ABC.

What everyone's talking about

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe, Europe regulator says

Europe's top medicines regulator said Thursday the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine is safe and should be delivered across Europe and elsewhere. A number of countries, including Germany, France and Italy, paused on giving the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports of unusual blood clots in several people among the 18 million who have received at least one dose. The vaccine is not available in the USA, where a large-scale study has been finished but not made public. The United States is finalizing efforts to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots. Millions of doses have been stockpiled in the USA, in case it receives emergency use authorization, sparking an international outcry that lifesaving doses were being withheld when they could be used elsewhere.

A break from the (cruise)

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta shootings, US Capitol riot suspects, AstraZeneca vaccine: Thursday's news

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    Mexico would receive 2.5 million doses and Canada would receive 1.5 million doses

  • Daniel Dae Kim stresses racial unity after Atlanta shootings: ‘It’s a human issue’

    The actor-producer says outspoken allyship and cross-cultural support is “crucial" for Asian Americans.

  • Here’s What’s Actually Being Done To Address Crimes Against Asian-Americans

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by eiko Hiromi/AFLO/Shutterstock (11799020bg) , Boston Common, Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Protesters rally to protest discrimination and crimes against Asian and Pacific islanders during Stop Asian Hate rally in front of Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. Stop Asian Hate rally in Boston, Boston, Massachusetts, Usa – 13 Mar 2021 Amid a horrific surge in targeted harassment and hate crimes against Asian Americans, eight people, including six Asian women, were murdered by a 21-year-old white man who has said to police that he was motivated to kill to curb his “sexual addiction.” Although some officials have declined to label the Tuesday attack as a racist hate crime, Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen said it best: “It doesn’t require admission of a hate crime by the suspect to determine if this is, in fact, a hate crime.” According to Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, shooter Robert Aaron Long “wanted to eliminate” the “temptation” that the spas represented. But the compounding factors of racism, misogyny, and the harmful hypersexualization of Asian women are what led Long to violently attack three Asian businesses and kill mostly Asian women when he was having what Baker described as “a bad day.” (It also cannot be overlooked that Baker himself has a history of promoting racist, anti-Asian rhetoric.) Tuesday’s attack was not an isolated incident. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — more specifically, since the start of racist theories that Chinese people are responsible for the COVID-19 virus — the U.S. has seen a sharp uptick in harassment, discrimination, and violence targeting Asian Americans. According to a California State University study, hate crimes against Asian people increased by 150% in 2020. Just this week, there were also two reported attacks in San Francisco, days after a 75-year-old man, Pak Ho, was punched and killed in Oakland’s Chinatown. “I warned him not to go to Chinatown, and I asked him if he had seen the news,” Ho’s care manager, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC7 News. “He said he didn’t watch television and I warned him that elderly Asian people were being targeted.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded to the attacks in California — and across the country — by announcing that the city is ramping up police patrolling in predominantly Asian neighborhoods. “Now we need to understand what was going on and why those attacks occurred because in some cases, they didn’t include any robbery or theft,” Breed said on Wednesday. “But how do we get to the root causes of what’s happening and make change?” Law enforcement officials in other cities are also stepping in. A spokesperson from the New York Police Department told Refinery29 in a statement that the NYPD’s Critical Response Command had been “deployed to Asian communities throughout New York City.” The Los Angeles Police Department also announced in a statement that it would be deploying patrol officers and Senior Lead Officers to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. In addition, the department also described “a community-led approach in which leadership within the AAPI community have increasingly brought awareness to the LAPD and taken on a greater role of identifying issues, outreach, and education within their own communities.” Seattle’s officials are taking a similar approach. “Our Asian American neighbors, places of worship, and businesses have been deliberately targeted by racism, xenophobia, and acts of violence related to misconceptions of COVID-19,” wrote Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and Chief of Police Adrian Diaz in a joint statement, adding that the city would be taking steps to protect Asian Americans by “increasing outreach to the Asian American community and community-based organizations across Seattle,” and also increasing police patrols “to ensure we are doing all we can.” But many people have stated that America’s police, who have also often and historically perpetrated violence and racism, will not solve the problem. The NYPD created an Asian Hate Crime Task Force in August, which has been denounced by groups including the Asian American Feminist Collective, citing a study from the 90s that proved nearly half of New York City’s documented incidents of anti-Asian violence were perpetrated by the police. “We must invest in long-term solutions that address the root causes of violence and hate in our communities,” wrote the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ) in a statement co-signed by hundreds of organizations. “We reject increased police presence or carceral solutions as the answers.” Anne Oredeko, the supervising attorney for Legal Aid’s racial justice unit, told The New York Times that increased policing will also target specific communities. “I’ve rarely seen people who are more socially privileged be the ones accused of hate crimes,” Oredeko said. “Often what you end up seeing is people of color being accused of hate crimes.” Statistics back this up. Even though the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force reported at least 10 suspected anti-Asian hate crimes so far in 2021, only one New Yorker has actually been prosecuted for such a crime, according to The New York Times: a Taiwanese man who allegedly wrote anti-Chinese graffiti outside businesses in Queens. So, what else can be done beyond policing? California Rep. Judy Chu said that she has called for a passage of legislation — the NO HATE Act — to improve reporting on hate crimes, and also a national day devoted to speaking out against Asian American hate. “It’s clear the individuals [in Atlanta] were targeted because they are amongst the most vulnerable in our country: immigrant Asian women,” Chu said. Another legislation, Rep. Grace Meng’s COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, would expand access to education, resources, and data related to hate crimes. According to the AAAJ, right now, other priorities should include in-language support for legal, professional, immigration, and mental health resources. “During this time of broader crisis and trauma in our Asian American communities, we must be guided by a compass of community care that prioritizes assessing and addressing our communities’ immediate needs,” wrote the organization. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Asian Representation Is Not The SolutionWhat To Know About The Atlanta Parlor Shootings"A Really Bad Day" Will Never Be An Excuse To Kill

  • County police shoot man in city after armed disturbance

    Investigators released new details the day after Baltimore County police officers shot a man outside a Baltimore City police station. County police said officers were called at 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Adamsview Road in the Woodlawn area for a report of a disturbance involving a gun. The victim told police that a man blocked his driveway and pointed a gun at him. The victim told officers the armed man left before officers arrived and was last seen driving a GMC Envoy.

  • 'There is a systemic problem here': Asian American lawmakers testify about surge in violence

    Lawmakers and experts testified that rhetoric from the Trump administration helped fuel discrimination across the country.

  • Oil firms knew decades ago fossil fuels posed grave health risks, files reveal

    Exclusive: documents seen by Guardian show companies fought clean-air rules despite being aware of harm caused by air pollution A refining plant in Houston. From the 1960s, a mass of files shows the oil industry began to grasp the damage to health caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Photograph: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images The oil industry knew at least 50 years ago that air pollution from burning fossil fuels posed serious risks to human health, only to spend decades aggressively lobbying against clean air regulations, a trove of internal documents seen by the Guardian reveal. The documents, which include internal memos and reports, show the industry was long aware that it created large amounts of air pollution, that pollutants could lodge deep in the lungs and be “real villains in health effects”, and even that its own workers may be experiencing birth defects among their children. But these concerns did little to stop oil and gas companies, and their proxies, spreading doubt about the growing body of science linking the burning of fossil fuels to an array of health problems that kill millions of people around the world each year. Echoing the fossil-fuel industry’s history of undermining of climate science, oil and gas interests released a torrent of material aimed at raising uncertainty over the harm caused by air pollution and usedthis to deter US lawmakers from placing further limits on pollutants. “The response from fossil-fuel interests has been from the same playbook – first they know, then they scheme, then they deny and then they delay,” said Geoffrey Supran, a researcher at Harvard University who has studied the history of fossil-fuel companies and climate change. “They’ve fallen back on delay, subtle forms of propaganda and the undermining of regulation.” The effects of burning large amounts of coal, oil and gas from factories, cars and other sources has long been evident, with major cities in the US and Europe sometimes shrouded in smog before the advance of modern clean-air laws. From the 1960s, however, a mass of historical documents from corporate archives at libraries in the US and Canada, scientific journals and paperwork released in legal cases shows the oil industry began to grasp the damage to health caused by the burning of fossil fuels. In internal memos and reports, Imperial Oil, an Exxon subsidiary, acknowledged in 1967 the petroleum industry is a “major contributor to many of the key forms of pollution” and took surveys of “mothers who worried about possible smog effects”. In an internal technical report in 1968, Shell went further, warning that air pollution “may, in extreme situations, be deleterious to health” and acknowledging the oil industry “reluctantly” must accept that cars “are by far the greatest sources of air pollution”. The report states that sulphur dioxide, given off by the burning of oil, can cause “difficulty in breathing” while nitrogen dioxide, also given off by vehicles and power plants, can cause lung damage and that “there will be a clamor to reduce [nitrogen dioxide] emissions, probably based on suspected long-term chronic effects”. Small particles given off by fossil fuels, meanwhile, are the “real villains in health effects”, the Shell report admits, as they can bring toxins, including carcinogens, “deep into the lungs which would otherwise be removed in the throat.” These microscopic specks of soot and liquid, known as particulate matter, are expelled when fuels are burned and inhaled by people. In 1971, Esso, a forerunner to Exxon, sampled particles in New York City and found, for the first time, the air was rife with tiny fragments of aluminum, magnesium and other metals. Esso scientists noted that gases from industrial smokestacks were “hot, dirty and contain high concentrations of pollutants” and suggested further testing was needed for symptoms including “eye irritation, excess coughing, or bronchial effects”. By 1980, Imperial Oil had outlined plans to investigate incidences of cancers and “birth defects among industry worker offspring.” Esso experts, meanwhile, raised the “possibility for improved particulate control” in new vehicle designs to reduce the emission of harmful pollution. default Ten years later, an internal Exxon report stated: “We have become more aware of the potential impacts our operations might have on safety and health.” By this point, independent scientists in academia were amassing their own evidence of the influence of air pollution. “The body is set up to keep particles out but these very small, fine particles are good at picking up toxins, bypassing your defenses and getting a free ride down into the lungs,” said George Thurston, an environmental health expert at New York University who co-authored a landmark 1987 study that found the smaller particles were far more deadly than larger fragments that could be coughed out. Thurston and others have established fumes from car exhausts or power plants produce far more toxic particles than from other sources, such as wood burning or dust. “I don’t recommend breathing in wood smoke, but it’s far less toxic than fossil-fuel combustion particles, given the same concentrations,” Thurston said. Following a further major report in 1993, known as the Harvard “six cities” study, which found air pollution was spurring deaths from heart disease and lung cancer, pressure began to mount on the US Environmental Protection Agency to set pollution limits for the smallest particles, known as PM2.5 as they measure less than 2.5 micrometers across, or about a 30th of the diameter of a human hair. Faced with the prospect of federal government regulation, the fossil-fuel industry swung into action. “The health issue is increasing in importance,” noted the minutes of a meeting of the Global Climate Coalition, which was a business lobby group, in 1997. “The GCC has got to be prepared to respond to the issue this year.” A scientist commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute (API), a US oil and gas industry group, promptly told a congressional hearing in 1997 the link between air pollution and mortality was “weak”, before Exxon pushed out its own study claiming “there is no substantive basis” for believing PM2.5 was causing more deaths. default This undermining of air-pollution science is likened by some researchers to efforts by tobacco companies to muddy the connection between cigarette smoking and cancer. “The fossil-fuel industry was sowing uncertainty to maintain business as usual, and in all likelihood they were collaborating with other groups, such as the tobacco industry,” said Carroll Muffett, chief executive of the Center for International Environmental Law. “When you look at these historical documents in context it becomes clear that the oil and gas industry has a playbook they’ve used again and again for an array of pollutants. They used it around climate change but absolutely we are seeing it around PM2.5 as well. It’s the same pattern.” The EPA did, however, impose the first standards for PM2.5 emissions in 1997 and scientists have since uncovered more on air pollution’s assault on the human body. Once in the bloodstream, particles can cause dangerous inflammation and degrade the immune system, affect women’s fertility, heighten the risk of stroke, heart attacks, Alzheimer’s and pneumonia, and even damage people’s eyesight. In a major finding last month, a team of US and UK researchers calculated that nearly one in five of all deaths worldwide each year is due to particulate pollution, a stunning death toll that is greater than that caused by HIV/Aids, malaria and tuberculosis combined. Around 350,000 of these deaths occur annually in America. While overall air pollution trends have improved in recent decades in the US, pockets of stubborn pollution remain, often concentrated in poorer communities, among people of color and those living in the Rust Belt. Map of death attributable to PM2.5 “There is now very consistent and solid evidence across many countries of the link between fine particulate matter and harm to health,” said Francesca Dominici, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard. “There is also a ton of evidence that lots of people are dying in the US from exposures even below the current limits. This pollution is very harmful and stricter regulation is needed.” Knowledge of the health impact of air pollutants was “relatively thin” in the 1970s and some skepticism over the link was understandable for a while, according to Arden Pope, an air pollution expert at Brigham Young University who said he got a “lot of pushback” from industry over his work, which includes the six cities study. “But the evidence has grown dramatically and, boy, it’s just hard to deny now,” he said. It’s overwhelming.” Undeterred, oil and gas interests have sought to stymie tighter standards on air pollution while mobilizing an effort to cast doubt over this science. A gathering called by the Heartland Institute, a conservative thinktank, in 2006 on clean-air rules helped set the tone – two speakers were from Exxon and the title of one session was “Uncertainty of NAAQS (National Ambient Air Quality Standards) Health Science”. Industry-funded consultants published studies disputing the link between emissions and deteriorating health or simply disparaged the work of other researchers. “Their goal is to undermine the scientific method, science itself,” said Thurston. default Even as the major oil companies publicly accepted the reality of climate change and vowed to address it, they have continued to dismiss the mounting evidence of harm caused by direct air pollution. Exxon has told the EPA that estimating a risk of death from particulate matter is “unreliable and misleading” while, in 2017, API demanded the agency relax standards around nitrogen dioxide – a pollutant linked to asthma in children and higher mortality in adults from heart disease and cancer – claiming there was no proven association with harm and existing rules were “more stringent than necessary.” “We’ve seen the oil and gas industry’s disinformation campaign come full circle with the renewed attacks on research that tells us what we’ve known for decades – air pollution kills,” said Kert Davies, director of Climate Investigations Center, which uncovered some of the historical documents. The industry’s approach bore fruit during Donald Trump’s administration, where senior executives from Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and API met the then-US president in the White House. A cavalcade of clean air regulations were scaled back, such as rules to limit pollution from cars and trucks, while a so-called “transparency” rule for science risked invalidating studies based on confidential medical data, which is vital for bedrock air pollution research. default Under Trump, Tony Cox, a researcher who received funding from API and allowed the lobby group to copy edit his findings, was named as chairman of a key EPA clean air advisory board. Cox, whose previous work has questioned the harm caused by particulates, accused EPA experts of bad science and subjectivity when they found that particles can be deadly even in low concentrations. Last year, in the midst of an historic pandemic of respiratory disease, Trump’s EPA decided to not strengthen standards around fine soot particles. A Harvard study found that air pollution was associated with worse outcomes for people with Covid-19. API said the Harvard paper merely included “preliminary findings” that had provoked “scare headlines and erroneous media reports”. The attacks on the Harvard research were “very hard and very stressful”, according to Dominici, one of the paper’s authors. “If you’re breathing pollution for a long time and get Covid you will have worse consequences, this is very unsurprising,” said the researcher, who has since established there are now more than 60 studies from around the world that associate air pollution with poor Covid outcomes. “I was surprised there was such a ferocious criticism. It’s really unfortunate that it’s easier to discredit science than produce good science. Gosh, that’s so frustrating.” In a statement, Bethany Aronhalt, spokeswoman for API, said: “Our industry’s top priority is advancing public health and safety while delivering affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy. “Largely due to increased use of natural gas in the power sector and cleaner motor fuels, the US has seen significant environmental progress over the years – including improved air quality – with annual concentrations of PM2.5 declining 43% since 2000.”

  • Biden postpones event promoting Covid relief in Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had originally planned to travel to Atlanta Friday as part of his “Help is Here” tour.

  • Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

    A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual." The rape allegation follows claims on social media in January by several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent sexual fantasies.

  • Republicans' hostility grows toward illegal immigrants as party attacks Biden on border

    Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, an unease that the Republican Party is moving to capitalize on in its bid to retake Congress. The poll findings, based on surveys conducted before and after Donald Trump’s presidency, show that Republicans are becoming more unified around the former president’s hardline views on immigration, even as the rest of the country has become more welcoming. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans said in a Feb. 18-24 poll that they want more fencing along the southern border with Mexico, up six points from 2015.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the filibuster has 'deep roots in racism'

    In his eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, former President Barack Obama called to abolish the filibuster if it would allow federal voting laws to be passed.

  • Sen. Lummis Says Wind Will Not Replace Traditional Energy Jobs, Revenue

    Mar.18 -- Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, discusses the impact of President Biden's clean agenda on Wyoming, wind energy and infrastructure. She speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Bloomberg: Balance of Power."

  • White House applies light touch to courting GOP votes on Cabinet nominations

    After Biden campaigned on his bipartisan relationships in the Senate, White House isn't doing much outreach to Republicans on confirming his nominees.

  • Official probing spa shooting appeared to promote racist shirt

    A Facebook post, appearing to come from Cherokee County sheriff's office official Jay Baker, showed a T-shirt calling COVID-19​ an "IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

  • Family of man who died from Covid while incarcerated sues California prison system

    Lawsuit claims prison officials and administrators failed to take precautions when transferring men between facilities People listen to a news conference outside San Quentin state prison in California on 9 July. Daniel Ruiz, who was housed at San Quentin, died on 11 July. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP The family of a man who died of Covid-19 in a California prison has filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s prison system and high-ranking prison administrators over their handling of the pandemic. On Wednesday, attorneys representing the family of Daniel Ruiz filed a wrongful death lawsuit against California department of corrections and rehabilitation (CDCR) officials and several medical administrators at the California Institute for Men (CIM), an all men’s prison in southern California. The suit alleges that prison officials and administrators acted with deliberate indifference when failing to take enough precautions to curb the spread of Covid during a May prison transfer that saw 122 men bussed from CIM to Corcoran and San Quentin State prisons. Before the transfer, San Quentin had reported no positive cases of Covid-19 and Corcoran had just one. But within a month of the transfer, Corcoran reported almost 130 infections and San Quentin reached nearly 1,200 cases. Ruiz, 61, had been housed at San Quentin since January 2020. He contracted Covid shortly after the transfer, and died on 11 July. The father of six children had asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which put him at high risk of succumbing to Covid-19. His family learned of his diagnosis and his two-week stay in a San Francisco hospital just days before his death, according to the lawsuit. “Nobody wants their parents to suffer and die like that,” said Daniel Ruiz Jr, Ruiz’s son, in a statement on Wednesday. “It was agonizing for me, it was agonizing for us all. We watched him pass away on Zoom,” said Ruiz’s daughter, Vanessa Robinson, in the same statement. In February, the California inspector general found that California prison administrators had dismissed the pleas of nurses about the dangers of transferring prisoners from one facility to another without widespread Covid-19 testing. The nurses had also raised concerns about transporting people in vehicles where social distancing was impossible. At least 26 incarcerated people and three staff members died of coronavirus at San Quentin, the inspector general found, and 2,170 people – the majority of the prison’s population – were infected. “By May, we knew there was a deadly pandemic and they still packed all these guys into buses. Then they got them to San Quentin and didn’t isolate them. Everybody in the decision chain needs to be held accountable,” said Julia Sherwin, lead attorney on the Ruiz family’s case, to the Guardian. The CDCR has yet to be served with the lawsuit, a spokesperson told the Guardian. Nearly 50,000 people in CDCR custody and almost 16,000 staff members have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 44 positive Covid cases, according to CDCR’s Covid tracking tool. At least 40% of the state’s prison population has been vaccinated. The ramifications of the late-May transfer continue to be felt by the families who lost their loved ones. The attorneys representing Ruiz are also representing the family of Sgt Gilbert Polanco, a San Quentin prison guard who died in early August after contracting Covid-19. They plan to file another wrongful death lawsuit against CDCR in the coming months. “The family wants to obtain justice for Daniel and prevent this thing from happening in the future. The transfer endangered everybody. It brought Covid not just to the prisoners, but to staff, their families and entire communities,” Sherwin said.

  • Los Angeles County district attorney targets hardcore gangs unit

    Deputy DA Jon Hatami joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss George Gascon's plans to downsize, dissolve the department

  • Letters to the Editor: California's vaccine policy is unfair to people waiting their turn

    Expanding eligibility when there is not enough vaccine supply to meet demand sets back those who are complying with guidelines and waiting their turn.

  • House Dems set for victory on immigration bills

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers speak on Capitol Hill as they seemed poised to claim victory Thursday in the House's first votes this year on immigration. (March 18)

  • U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

    U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center. The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other.

  • 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' team on rebooted Captain America: 'What does it mean for a Black man to pick up such an iconically white symbol?'

    Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland and executive producer-writer Malcolm Spellman on how latest show fits in the Marvel Universe and the challenge of following "WandaVision."

  • Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that if they erase the filibuster they'll 'release furies they can barely imagine'

    in a Wall St Jornal op-ed McConnell had a hyperbolic warning for Democrats who want to abolish the 60 vote threshold Senate filibuster.