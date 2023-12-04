Here’s who gets to dine at new Lake Worth Texas Roadhouse as it rehearses menu, service

The new Texas Roadhouse in Lake Worth — which officially opens next Monday, Dec. 11 — is training staff all week and is holding invitation-only dining events to benefit the Spina Bifida Association of North Texas, according to a restaurant press release.

Lake Worth, White Settlement police, firefighters and Medical City emergency room staff will be the first to try what the Kentucky-based chop house has to offer.

“A member of our staff has a child with Spina Bifida so this organization is near and dear to our hearts,” says Managing Partner Charissa Helm. “We’re proud to celebrate our opening by supporting this incredible organization.”

Earlier this month, the restaurant was hiring for more than 200 full- and part-time positions — from bartenders, line cooks to servers — at the 7,831-square-foot location at 6672 NW Loop 820.

The Texas Roadhouse menu includes classic steaks and barbecue ribs with made-from-scratch sides.

The restaurant chain has over a dozen locations in North Texas. The steakhouse chain opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993. In the three decades since the first steak was grilled, the company has exploded with restaurants all over the U.S.

A 6-ounce fillet and grilled shrimp is one of the offerings at the Lake Worth Texas Roadhouse restaurant.