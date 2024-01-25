‘It gets down to pennies’: Bill filed to eliminate TN grocery tax, increase corporate taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is one of 13 states with a sales tax on groceries, according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, but freshman Democratic lawmaker, state Rep. Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville), hopes to change that.

In 2023, Tennessee paused the state’s 4% grocery sales tax for three months. Behn said she has heard from constituents who “really felt it” when the tax came back.

Behn estimates eliminating the tax would cost $800 million a year. She wants to increase taxes on businesses and corporations to offset the cost.

Considering Tennessee Democrats are a super minority in the legislature, Behn isn’t bullish on her chances of passing this bill, but she feels it’s important to continue to fight for it.

“In an election year where inflation is still at all-time highs, [Tennesseans] want to see their elected officials come to the table [and] work on kitchen table issues, which is cheap groceries and eliminating this tax,” Behn said.

Freddie and Eddie Robertson, twins and owners of the Piggly Wiggly and Cash Saver in Lebanon, support the idea of eliminating the grocery sales tax and said it would make a huge difference in their customers’ lives.

“You call it prices, I call it pennies, because that gets down to pennies for a lot. A lot of the customers we serve, it gets down to pennies,” Freddie said. “That couple of extra meals could literally be the difference between burning stomachs and having food.”

The Robertsons know what it’s like to check every price tag in the grocery store. The two grew up in poverty and lived on food stamps, so the brothers try to cater to people struggling to fill their refrigerators.

“There wasn’t food on the table at certain times of the month and so forth, and we walked several miles to the grocery store,” Freddie said.

Eddie said he saw the impact of getting rid of the grocery tax during the three-month holiday.

“The first couple of weeks, we noticed sales went up on items that people usually were not buying on there, and then towards the end it was almost like a panic mode. We noticed that people took advantage of it at the end because, like he said, it’s 100 bucks, eight bucks, a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, and maybe some sandwich meat which is another couple of meals,” Eddie explained.

No member of the House Republican Caucus responded to requests for comment on the bill when News 2 reached out to their spokesperson.

