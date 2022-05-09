Who gets a fair trial? Louisiana supreme court to decide fate of Jim Crow Jury convictions

On May 10, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments to determine whether the state must grant new trials to approximately 1,500 people who were convicted under a Jim Crow-era jury practice.

The practice of convictions by nonunanimous juries in Louisiana dates back to 1898. During a post-Civil War constitutional convention, the state legislature chose to set the bar for convictions on noncapital felonies at nine of 12 jurors.

These were nicknamed “Jim Crow Jury” convictions because of the role that they played in implicitly maintaining white supremacy in Louisiana.

One official at the convention said the objective was "to establish the supremacy of the white race in this state to the extent to which it could be legally and constitutionally done."

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that nonunanimous jury convictions were unconstitutional regarding cases with life sentences, it set the precedent for future trials in Louisiana and Oregon — the only states where the practice remained legal.

But a year later, the nation's highest court also ruled against making the change retroactive to address previous convictions under the old system. Local prosecutors were left to decide whether to grant new trials.

Which case overturned nonunanimous juries?

The Supreme Court ruling on Ramos v. Louisiana eliminated nonunanimous jury convictions for felony cases after 2019 in Louisiana. However, this did not apply to those who were already incarcerated.

Evangelisto Ramos was convicted of the murder of Trinece Fedison on a 10-2 jury vote. He was sentenced to life without parole.

In 48 other states, this would have resulted in a mistrial.

On May 10, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to force the state to grant retroactively grant new trials to approximately 1,500 people convicted under a Jim Crow-era jury practice.

Ramos petitioned for certiorari, asking the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of nonunanimous felony convictions. The court determined that the right to a unanimous jury conviction is inalienable, meaning it applies to everyone.

When the Louisiana Supreme Court hears the case this week, the argument for retroactivity will be that nonunanimous juries were indisputably racist and everyone is entitled to a fair trial.

Story continues

Across Louisiana: Should all non-unanimous jury convictions get new trials? What Louisiana's AG says

"The Jim Crow jury scheme is a racist, unconstitutional method depriving Louisianans of their right to a jury trial," Claude-Michael Comeau, an attorney with The Promise of Justice Initiative said on the two-year anniversary of the Ramos decision.

"We disagree," Solicitor General Liz Murrill said. "We believe that conclusion is reached through flawed data and doesn't stand up to any kind of empirical data that would stand up in court."

How have nonunanimous juries affected Louisiana families?

In 1997, Brandon Jackson, 49, of Shreveport, was convicted of armed robbery after his alleged involvement in a holdup at Applebee's in Bossier City. He maintains his innocence.

Jackson was sentenced to life as a habitual offender because he had two prior convictions.

Jackson's mother, Mollie Peoples,74, spent 25 years navigating the world with a son incarcerated on a 10-2 jury verdict.

After 25 years in prison Brandon Jackson, 50, reunited with his mother, Mollie Peoples, close to David Wade Correctional Center Friday afternoon, February 11, 2022.

"My priority in life after I retired was to be there for him," Peoples said. "I didn't want him to think that he was forgotten. I knew I had to be in the courtroom every time he went to court."

She made good on that promise. Peoples sat through parole hearings, as well as court appearances for Jackson's petition for post-conviction relief.

In Shreveport: How a Shreveport man continues to fight for those affected by Jim Crow jury convictions

Mollie Peoples and Brandon Jackson at Angola

She was there on Feb. 11 when her son was granted parole.

When he was released, Peoples said "25 and half years of waiting. I can sleep with some peace."

Edna Gipson, of Lafayette, was convicted by a nonunanimous jury and spent more than 30 years in prison.

A victim of domestic violence, she was sentenced to life without parole for killing her husband.

File photo of Attorney General Jeff Landry at a press conference before a court hearing on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Eventually, Gov. John Bel Edwards commuted her sentence to grant parole eligibility.

"I would like to see the Supreme Court of Louisiana granting retroactivity on the Ramos decision since all nonunanimous jury convictions are unfair. It is not fair that even though two people had reservations about the conviction, the other 10 were able to say, 'no, let’s just go ahead and go home.' There is no fairness in that, no deliberation and no justice," Gipson said.

Gipson missed seeing two generations of her family grow up.

"I left people behind who were convicted by nonunanimous juries. They are still waiting for justice, they have been waiting for years. And I know how much it hurts because I felt it myself. And to them I want to say, do not give up hope but believe your time is coming," said Gipson.

Cases affected by Ramos and the upcoming decision

The Louisiana Supreme Court in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

"Louisiana voters decided that unanimity is a good policy in criminal prosecutions that arose after Jan. 1, 2019," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. "However, if Ramos (the U.S. Supreme Court decision) were to be applied retroactively in Louisiana, thousands of our state’s long-final convictions — whose crimes each have victims — would be unsettled."

Landry and Murrill will defend the state's position against retroactive mandating for those who have exhausted all of their appeals.

What family members want will factor heavily into whether Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell decides to retry cases. He said some families might not want to go through another trial.

Other factors could include witnesses who no longer are available, he said. Terrell plans to determine whether to retry case by case.

His general rule is if prosecutors thought the evidence was strong enough to proceed to trial the first time, it would still hold true.

In Alexandria: Retrials for cases vacated because of nonunanimous jury verdicts still to be determined

Not all retrials end with acquittals

Robert Heard, of Eunice, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2017.

He had two previous convictions. In 1993, he was convicted of murder as a juvenile in California. He was released in 2002. In 2003 he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Shreveport. He was in jail until 2011.

The jury in 2017 deliberated for an hour before returning with an 11-1 guilty vote.

Heard appealed the conviction, claiming it was unconstitutional because of the non-unanimous verdict. The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied the appeal in November 2018.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's Ramos decision, Heard was given a second trial.

A jury unanimously convicted him again of second-degree murder in April after deliberating for less than two hours.

In Lafayette: Two Acadiana cases impacted by SCOTUS ruling unanimous juries were a constitutional right

Possible impact of the Reddick ruling

Some prosecutors are bracing for the impact the Louisiana Supreme Court ruling could have on local judicial systems.

Terrebonne District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. said granting new trials to people convicted by divided juries years ago would open an overwhelming floodgate for his office.

“If we have to go back retroactively to find witnesses in a 10-, 15- or 20-year-old case, how do we do that?” Waitz said. “Storms have destroyed courthouses; evidence has been lost; and witnesses have died. We’re stuck in a very terrible situation of having to recreate these cases years down the road. It’s not fair.”

In Houma/Thibouax:'Not fair': Local prosecutors brace for Supreme Court ruling regarding split juries

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida, trial dockets have piled up over the past several months in that area. There are more than 20 murder trials alone scheduled in Terrebonne this year.

Terrebonne District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr.

“We would need more assistant DAs, more judges and a lot more resources and money to make this happen,” Waitz added.

Houma resident Miranda Gilley recently was granted a new trial after being convicted of manslaughter on a 11-1 jury verdict.

Her attorney New Orleans attorney John Thomas, who represents Houma resident Miranda Gilley, who was recently granted a new trial after being convicted of manslaughter on a 11-1 jury verdict, said more work for prosecutors is not an excuse to deny people their constitutional rights.

In the legislature: Bill creates possible parole path for Jim Crow non-unanimous jury convictions in Louisiana

“The very reason (split jury verdicts) were put into place in the first place was to keep Black people off of juries,” Thomas said. “Why wouldn’t you allow all people the right to have a unanimous jury? It’s a fundamental right.”

Brandon Jackson at the Louisiana State Capital speaking to the legislature on nonunanimous juries.

For Jackson, however, it's about remedying a systemic injustice committed by not offering a basic right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.

"We have been dehumanized since slavery in every aspect of that word. Even though Ramos helped a lot to regain their freedom, it wasn't a victory shared by all," he said.

Misty Castile is the editor of the Shreveport Times. You can reach her at mcastile@gannett.com or on Twitter at @castilemisty.

Greg Hilburn, Makenzie Boucher, Ashley White, Dan Copp and Melissa Gregory contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Should everyone in Louisiana get a fair trial?