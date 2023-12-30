‘It gets harder by the day’: Pat Narduzzi talks NIL and transfer portal

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pat Narduzzi is prepared for it every time he walks into a meeting. When he meets with the coaching staff, with current players, with recruits, with whoever, it’s hard to avoid NIL these days.

He knows it’s coming up, but thankfully, it doesn’t come up all the time. And if it’s the first thing that comes out of a potential recruit’s mouth, it makes him wonder. What does that recruit really care about?

When it comes to the 19 recruits in the class of 2024, NIL didn’t come up for at least half of the signees — if not more. But Narduzzi himself tries to have as few conversations about NIL as possible.

