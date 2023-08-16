Who gets the seat upgrade if only one is offered? What most flyers do | Cruising Altitude

If I’m not flying alone, I prefer to sit with the people I’m traveling with – whether it’s a partner, friends or my parents.

It turns out I’m not alone.

Rebecca Ratner, the dean’s professor of marketing at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, told me her research shows people often like to stick together when traveling.

“People are very reluctant to be physically apart, even just separated by a little bit of physical space from a friend, a close friend or a partner. Because of that desire to be together with a companion, people are willing to forgo quite a lot,” she said.

For frequent flyers, that can sometimes mean saying no to a free upgrade if it’s not offered to your travel companion as well.

Couples that stay together, stay together.

Elizabeth Donnelly, 49, told me when she flies somewhere with her husband from their home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, he’s often given the chance to upgrade as an American Airlines frequent flyer, and he always says no if it means splitting up.

“It would be, I think, rude for him to take it and leave me back in the back. We’re traveling together,” she said. “You’re supposed to be sharing an experience.”

Ratner said the idea of shared experience is a crucial one when it comes to travelers opting in or out of doing things or even sitting together.

“Let’s say you wanted – while you’re traveling – you wanted to see a show that was available, but there aren’t seats together. Our research shows people will forgo the experience altogether,” she said. “They think they won’t have shared memories.”

I’ve actually written about this before. I did a story asking readers for their thoughts on saying “see ya” to a partner to take an upgrade. In 2019, the three most common refrains (aside from “no, don’t take the upgrade”) were: give it to your partner, give it to whoever is tallest, or whoever earns it gets it.

Nearly four years later, we haven’t come to an agreement. Although the majority leans in one direction: don’t take it.

“Flying seems stressful these days especially, and everybody would love to have the space of first class, so to think that, ‘hey, I’m going to take this nicer, less stressful experience and I’m going to leave you with the harder, more stressful experience,’ I think that just probably puts people on edge,” Donnelly said.

And she’s right. It’s another thing I’ve written about: the gap between economy and more premium airline cabins is widening as carriers try to squeeze every cent they can out of passengers at different price points.

That, Ratner said, makes the question of accepting or rejecting an airline upgrade even more fraught when you’re traveling with a romantic partner.

“It is a really, really interesting issue because, of course, if one person could enjoy those perks, isn’t that great? Couldn’t they take turns?” she said. “We find more reluctance to accept those seats when there’s an asymmetry.”

Donnelly said on longer international flights, she and her husband might consider switching off in a nicer seat. But generally, they feel that sticking together while traveling is as much a question of convenience as it is about divergent experiences.

“It’s not necessarily that we have to be next to each other as part of the experience. One of us might sleep, one of us might be reading a book or watching different movies or whatever,” she said, “but I think when you’re flying as a family or you’re flying as a couple, it’s just nice. Sometimes you want something out of somebody’s bag … That’s why we like to be together. Boarding and getting off, so you’re coordinating getting off together.”

Ratner said that togetherness goes back to the idea of creating shared memories, even on a plane. And although her research doesn't address the topic directly, she also said she suspects people would be willing to pay more to stick together on a flight, for example, by paying an extra fee for seat selection or avoiding a basic economy fare.

“Our basic finding, and it’s true in the airplane situation also, is that it’s not driven by the desire to have an enjoyable experience. It’s driven by the desire to talk during the experience and create memories together,” she said. “People might take a cramped seat in the back row,” if it means sticking with their travel companion.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter and columnist for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cruising Altitude: Flyers turn down upgrades when traveling together