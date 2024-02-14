'He Gets Us' Super Bowl commercial produced by Dallas-based ad agency

Did you see the “He Gets Us” ad that aired during Super Bowl 58?

The first 2024 ad, entitled "Foot Washing" aired during the first quarter of the game. It showed various still images of people – including a woman outside a family planning clinic – having their feet washed and ended with the slogan: "Jesus didn't teach hate. He washed feet."

The campaign's second commercial, "Know Your Neighbor," aired during the second quarter.

Who is behind the 'He Gets Us' Super Bowl ad?

Dallas-based ad agency Lerma produced the "He Gets Us" advertisement.

Lerman CEO and founder Pedro Lerma said he was eager to take over the “He Gets Us” ad campaign. The Servant Foundation produced the campaign in the previous Super Bowl.

“We are honored to share Jesus' powerful message of forgiveness, unity, and love. In a world divided, we strive to inspire a future united through compassion,” Lerma said on his LinkedIn.

Who funds 'He Gets Us' ad?

Charity organization Come Near is now leading the "He Gets Us" ad campaign.

The previous campaign took some criticism due to its connection to the Servant Foundation, which reportedly donated millions of dollars to a nonprofit fighting against abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

The donors behind the latest campaign are the family of billionaire Hobby Lobby co-founder David Green, whose son is a board member at the nonprofit Come Near.

According to AdWeek, the campaign is bankrolled by more than $100 million.

What exactly is the 'He Gets Us' ad?

The two commercials shown Sunday night centered on Jesus' message to love your neighbors. In one of the ads, people of different races, classes and gender were featured in the ads.

"He Gets Us" campaign spokesperson Greg Miller told AP that the campaign's website received 715,000 views in 24 hours. The ad has also seen hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

“Our goal is to really show that Jesus loved and cared for anyone and everyone,” Miller said.

How much does a Super Bowl ad cost?

Viewership costs money. The Super Bowl gets millions of viewers every year and advertising firms don’t want to miss out.

Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television event in history, according to average audience estimates from Nielsen released Tuesday.

According to AdAge, an ad to run during the Super Bowl costs $7 million. And it seems to go up every year.

2023: $7 million

2022: $6.5 million

2021: $5.5 million

2020: $5.6 million

2019: $5.3 million

2018: $5.2 million

2017: $5 million

2016: $4.5 million

2015: $4.25 million

How much did a Superbowl ad cost in previous decades?

2000: $2.1 million

1995: $1.15 million

1990: $700,400

1985: $525,000

1980: $222,000

1975: $107,000

1970: $78,200

