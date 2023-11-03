'Getting back at grandma:' Anderson shooting suspect accused of killing her grandmother

An Anderson woman is accused of shooting to death her grandmother after she was kicked out of her house, according to a Shasta County sheriff's report.

Crystal Ann Odom, 30, is charged with murdering 64-year-old Teri Mares of Anderson on Oct. 27 at a mobile home park at 19964 Riverside Ave. in Anderson.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the mobile home park shortly after 9 p.m. when a neighbor reported a shooting there, according to a sheriff's investigative report.

When officers arrived they found in the back bedroom of the home a woman, later identified as Mares, who had been shot at least twice in the chest area. Nearby on the floor there were two spent .45-caliber handgun shell casings. A live .45-caliber round was also found in the room, according to a sheriff's report.

While detectives were at the home, another woman, Toni Mortellaro, told them that Odom also pistol whipped her by striking her in the back of the head with a handgun two to three times, the sheriff's report says.

Morterello told detectives that she had been visiting Mares and the two of had planned to watch a movie the night of the shooting. At one point Mares went into a back bedroom and was there for about 10 minutes when Mortellaro heard "loud bangs," according to the investigative report.

After hearing the bangs, Mortellaro told officials she ran out of the house toward the street. As she was running away, Odom struck her in the head with a handgun, the report says. Mortellaro was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Mortellaro also told deputies that Odom and her brother had been living with Mares, but they had recently been kicked out of her house, according to the report.

"Since then, there have been ongoing issues with them and Mares," the report says.

Detectives said in the report that they talked to Odom's brother, who told them Crystal Odom had been stealing money from her grandmother and making statements "about getting back at grandma."

After Odom was kicked out of Mares' house, she went to live at a house on Millicent Street in Anderson. A woman who lived at that the home told detectives that a black Kimber .45-caliber handgun she owned was missing, the report says.

A day after the shooting, sheriff's officials obtained a warrant to arrest Odom. When they searched her they found she was carrying the stolen pistol, the report says.

During an interview with detectives, she told them she stole the gun and took an Uber to Mares' home, where she walked into the backyard and broke in through a bathroom window, the report says.

She told detectives she waited for Mares to come into the bedroom and shot her, according to the report.

"Odom then chased Mortellaro outside and struck her two times in the back of the head with the stolen pistol," the report says. Odom then left the area, the report says.

Odom was booked into the Shasta County Jail. She faces charges of first degree murder, residential burglary, grand theft of a firearm and special allegations that include "murder by lying in wait."

Odom was arraigned Wednesday but did not enter a plea. She is due back in court again Nov. 8 for further arraignment.

