Getting Into Both Harvard & Stanford: What It Takes

Jeff Schmitt
·6 min read

Virtual welcome videos from Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business unwittingly reflect the cultural differences of each school

Getting Into Both Harvard and Stanford: What It Takes

With Harvard Business School having an acceptance rate of 11% and Stanford’s Graduate School of Business being even lower at 6%, most applicants will ultimately receive a rejection letter.

And yet, there are those applicants who miraculously get accepted into both programs. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting (SBC), recently published the top lessons on what it takes to be a dual HBS and GSB admit in today’s admissions reality.

“MBA-ORIENTED EMPLOYER OR RELEVANT PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES HELP”

If you’re set on getting into both HBS and the GSB, it’s helpful to have some professional experience under your belt – especially from an MBA-relevant employer.

“This year, this first lesson has changed to include both pedigree and non-feeder profiles—with the caveat that MBA-oriented firms and experiences are evolving,” Blackman writes. “We had more double admits this year who came from blue-chip companies such as McKinsey and megafund private equity firms.”

While these types of companies and firms tend to lean towards consulting and finance, Blackman says, dual admits aren’t limited to traditional-MBA work backgrounds.

“Our current double-admit pool included employers from the education and media tech fields,” Blackman writes. “This may reflect the evolving landscape in MBA recruiting and employment at HBS and GSB.”

“YOU DON’T NEED TO HAVE SAVED THE WORLD”

Among the double admits at SBC, extracurriculars were modest with activities ranging from music and sports to mentoring and volunteering.

“Whatever you chose, your extracurricular activities should resonate with you,” Blackman writes. “Meaningful involvement offers a low-risk, high-impact way to exercise leadership and management skills.”

“REAL CHARACTER AND A DESIRE PLUS A TRACK RECORD OF HELPING OTHERS”

When it came time to discuss their stories in the applications, Blackman says, double admits chose to highlight narratives that went beyond the workplace.

“Instead, they wove in anecdotes about helping others—mentoring, giving, or assisting in some way,” Blackman writes.

In other words, admissions officers at HBS and the GSB like these people not just for their career accolades, but for their real character.

“Overall, these dual admits were people with whom you would want to work on a group project, organize a conference, or study for exams,” Blackman writes. “In short, they are real, relatable people–with flaws and strengths–applying to b-school to get better and achieve more.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, P&Q, P&Q

Triple-Admit MBA Offers Application Tips

Most applicants are more than thrilled to get into a top B-school.

But getting accepted to three? That’s exactly what Farah Azmi was able to accomplish. Azmi was admitted to Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. In an interview with Business Insider, she shares insights and tips into how she got into three top-ranking B-schools.

HAVE TIME TO FOCUS FULLY ON GMAT PREP

The class average GMAT score for the latest entering cohort at HBS was 728. At Northwestern’s Kellogg, the average landed at 727 and at Wharton it was 722.

Azmi, who aimed to get 700+, recommends dedicating time exclusively to GMAT prep to be adequately prepared.

“I personally would recommend taking the GMAT well before you’re planning to apply,” she tells Business Insider. “Between gathering recommendations and doing your essays, you don’t want to add the GMAT to the list.”

BE AUTHENTIC

People with consulting and finance backgrounds tend to seek an MBA. Azmi, who worked in investment banking at Barclays and corporate strategy at Tommy Hilfiger, decided to focus her story on her personal story rather than just highlight her professional achievements.

“When I wrote the first drafts, I wrote my essay as if I was writing my personal journal,” she tells Business Insider. “I reflected on my immigrant childhood and how I was bullied for my skin tone and appearance. I reflected how it felt being poor and wearing garage sale clothing. I shared things that I absolutely hated sharing to people on a regular basis.”

CONNECT WITH STUDENTS

Admissions officers want to see applications that are specific to their business school to ensure an applicant will be a good fit for the culture and community.

Azmi recommends reaching out to students in order to understand each school’s culture and campus life.

“I asked coworkers to connect me,” she tells Business Insider. “I even attended some of the club conferences on campus to meet people. This is incredibly important as you shape your essay, since each school is so different and has a different culture.”

Sources: Business Insider, P&Q, University of Pennsylvania, P&Q

3 Reasons To Get An International MBA

Applications at European B-schools are increasing.

B-schools seeing an application upswing in MBA applications include University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, where applications increased 35% in September 2020 compared to the year before, Imperial College Business School in London, which saw a 41% jump in full-time MBA apps, and Warwick Business School, which reported a 56% increase.

Caroline Diarte Edwards, of Fortuna Admissions, recently discussed three reasons why now is a good time to pursue an international MBA.

GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

One of the main benefits of an international MBA is the international exposure that students receive from diverse communities.

“Both INSEAD and LBS offer unparalleled international exposure by virtue of their truly diverse student communities: INSEAD lauds more than 80 nationalities in its MBA program, while LBS students are 91% international and hail from some 63 countries,” Edwards writes. “INSEAD and LBS put a premium on training business leaders who excel at working across cultures, with deeply engaged and far-flung alumni networks and relationships with top recruiters across the world.”

BETTER ROI

Since many European MBA programs are one-year, compared to two in the US, students end up saving a good amount.

For instance, at HEC Paris, tuition costs €78,000 (roughly $92,000) for its one-year MBA. At Harvard, one year of the MBA costs $73,440 in tuition or $146,880 for two years.

“With smaller foregone costs (and relinquishing only a year’s worth of salary), schools like HEC Paris – which boasts a salary increase of 133% – are attracting more candidates,” Edwards writes. “This compared to the salary increase at Harvard Business School of 110% or Wharton of 107% salary increase – still the venerated beacons of business schools.)”

LATER APPLICATION DEADLINES

The third benefit of European MBAs, according to Edwards, is the timing of applications as European B-schools accept applications later in the season than their American counterparts.

“If you are looking for a two-year MBA in Europe and still hoping to enroll by fall, LBS and IESE are the place to start, and their admissions deadlines arrive soonest – LBS round 4 deadline closes April 27, and IESE on May 4,” Edwards writes.

Sources: Fortuna Admissions, P&Q, HEC Paris

The post Getting Into Both Harvard & Stanford: What It Takes appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Africa doesn’t have its own Covid-19 vaccine

    Middle-income countries across the world have vaccines in human clinical trials. Why hasn’t the same happened in Africa?

  • Taapsee Pannu Displays Bold Career Choices and Bolder Opinions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indian actor Taapsee Pannu is on a roll. She has just won best actress at India’s prestigious Filmfare awards for her role in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad” and wrapped shooting Anurag Kashyap’s “Dobaaraa.” Pannu also has a raft of films coming up, including Sony Pictures’ official remake of “Run Lola Run” (“Looop Lapeta”), cricket biopic “Shabaash […]

  • SF Board Member Censured over Anti-Asian Tweets Sues District for Millions in Damages

    The San Francisco school board member who was stripped of the title of vice president following backlash over anti-Asian tweets is suing the board, the district, and the city for millions of dollars in damages. Alison Collins, who lost her committee assignments and her title as vice president, contends in her lawsuit that the defendants violated her rights to free speech and due process, and engaged in “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Collins is suing for $72 million in general damages from the district and five school board commissioners, and an additional $3 million in punitive damages from the commissioners. Those five commissioners, out of seven in total, backed a vote of no-confidence in Collins following media reports of a tweet thread Collins posted in November 2016. In the thread, Collins complained of perceived anti-black racism in San Francisco’s Asian American community, alleging that some “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.'” “Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten?” Collins wrote of Asian Americans. “Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You’re still considered ‘the help.'” Collins apologized for the thread on March 20, saying some of the tweets had been “taken out of context.” In the lawsuit, Collins slammed the conduct of the school board as well as San Francisco mayor London Breed, who supported the vote of no confidence. “Defendants’ reckless, intentional, and malicious slanderous comments have caused, and is continuing to cause clear and present danger, harm, and injuries to Ms.Collins, her husband and children,” the lawsuit states. The “false narrative and assertion that Ms.Collins comments imploring Asian Americans to resist oppression as ‘racist’ has generated this ongoing and intensifying hostility, threats and damage to Ms. Collins [sic] reputation and threatening her and her family’s physical well-being.” Supporters of Collins rallied outside the San Francisco Department of Education on Wednesday after the suit was filed. Last week, Collins told National Review that she would not “comment on social media posts from five years ago,” but that she has “been heartbroken seeing the escalating violence against my Asian-American brothers, sisters and siblings.” The city school district has drawn national controversy over its refusal to reopen schools for in-person learning throughout the current academic year. The current plan will likely prevent most students from returning to school until the fall, the New York Times reported.

  • Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP chairman

    In South Carolina — where Donald Trump's 2016 primary victory marked a turning point in solidifying his nomination, and where support for him remained high throughout his term — the contest to lead the state's Republican Party is turning into a debate over whose support for the former president is highest. On one side is Drew McKissick, seeking his third term at the helm of a party that last year further strengthened its power, expanding control in the Legislature, winning back a congressional seat and securing a fourth term for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. McKissick successfully called off the state’s Republican primary in favor of throwing support behind the incumbent, with McKissick saying Trump faced “no legitimate primary challenger” and had a “record of results" there.

  • Capitol police officer killed after suspect attacks him with car

    Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the killing of Ofc. William Evans, on 'Special Report'

  • Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.

  • Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides

    Lisa Irving says she faced harassment and rejection after being refused rides on 14 occasions.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief over 50 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

    Malik Monk to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, joining All-Star rookie LaMelo Ball on the shelf.

  • Father, son play catch outside Fenway Park before Opening Day

    It really doesn't get more wholesome than this! Travis Gonick and his 9-year-old son, TJ, played catch outside Fenway Park before today's season opener. With the exception of last year due to COVID restrictions, TJ has been to every opening day game since he was born.

  • 3 things Biden's Department of Education has done so far to tackle the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis

    In two months, Biden's Education secretary has canceled $2.3 billion of debt for defrauded borrowers and those with disabilities. Billions more await.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Homicide chief criticises force used on George Floyd

    The testimony comes on the fifth day of a murder trial against ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to ‘jab and go’

    A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said UK medical regulators are now formally assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson. Ministers are hoping the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering. Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, seen as the workhorse of the Government’s vaccination roll-out, has to have two jabs, 12 weeks apart, before being fully inoculated. The hope is that the Janssen jab will be attractive to young people who will be desperate to start enjoying a summer by the time the vaccine roll-out reaches them. Government sources said the first Janssen jabs will be in people’s arms by July at the earliest, around the time the youngest adults will be receiving their first jabs. The UK Government has ordered 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which uses the same type of technology as AstraZeneca’s vaccine. One source said: “Where it will be useful is it could work really well for the younger cohort - the 18 to 29 year olds. One hit and you are done - and you are off to Ibiza.”

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her 'weird' marriage

    Tasha Adams is asking for donations to help fund her divorce from Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes after it's been pending for more than three years.

  • Army announces suspensions after trainee sexually assaulted by 22 service members

    Multiple army instructors have been suspended over the alleged sexual assault of a trainee at the base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Agents from Army Criminal Investigation Command reportedly launched an investigation after a female trainee claimed she was sexually assaulted by 22 service members, including several drill sergeants, The Hill reported. The outlet reported that 22 service members from the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion were involved in multiple assaults on the woman.