Getting Into Both Harvard & Stanford: What It Takes

Virtual welcome videos from Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business unwittingly reflect the cultural differences of each school

Getting Into Both Harvard and Stanford: What It Takes

With Harvard Business School having an acceptance rate of 11% and Stanford’s Graduate School of Business being even lower at 6%, most applicants will ultimately receive a rejection letter.

And yet, there are those applicants who miraculously get accepted into both programs. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting (SBC), recently published the top lessons on what it takes to be a dual HBS and GSB admit in today’s admissions reality.

“MBA-ORIENTED EMPLOYER OR RELEVANT PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES HELP”

If you’re set on getting into both HBS and the GSB, it’s helpful to have some professional experience under your belt – especially from an MBA-relevant employer.

“This year, this first lesson has changed to include both pedigree and non-feeder profiles—with the caveat that MBA-oriented firms and experiences are evolving,” Blackman writes. “We had more double admits this year who came from blue-chip companies such as McKinsey and megafund private equity firms.”

While these types of companies and firms tend to lean towards consulting and finance, Blackman says, dual admits aren’t limited to traditional-MBA work backgrounds.

“Our current double-admit pool included employers from the education and media tech fields,” Blackman writes. “This may reflect the evolving landscape in MBA recruiting and employment at HBS and GSB.”

“YOU DON’T NEED TO HAVE SAVED THE WORLD”

Among the double admits at SBC, extracurriculars were modest with activities ranging from music and sports to mentoring and volunteering.

“Whatever you chose, your extracurricular activities should resonate with you,” Blackman writes. “Meaningful involvement offers a low-risk, high-impact way to exercise leadership and management skills.”

“REAL CHARACTER AND A DESIRE PLUS A TRACK RECORD OF HELPING OTHERS”

When it came time to discuss their stories in the applications, Blackman says, double admits chose to highlight narratives that went beyond the workplace.

“Instead, they wove in anecdotes about helping others—mentoring, giving, or assisting in some way,” Blackman writes.

In other words, admissions officers at HBS and the GSB like these people not just for their career accolades, but for their real character.

“Overall, these dual admits were people with whom you would want to work on a group project, organize a conference, or study for exams,” Blackman writes. “In short, they are real, relatable people–with flaws and strengths–applying to b-school to get better and achieve more.”

Triple-Admit MBA Offers Application Tips

Most applicants are more than thrilled to get into a top B-school.

But getting accepted to three? That’s exactly what Farah Azmi was able to accomplish. Azmi was admitted to Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. In an interview with Business Insider, she shares insights and tips into how she got into three top-ranking B-schools.

HAVE TIME TO FOCUS FULLY ON GMAT PREP

The class average GMAT score for the latest entering cohort at HBS was 728. At Northwestern’s Kellogg, the average landed at 727 and at Wharton it was 722.

Azmi, who aimed to get 700+, recommends dedicating time exclusively to GMAT prep to be adequately prepared.

“I personally would recommend taking the GMAT well before you’re planning to apply,” she tells Business Insider. “Between gathering recommendations and doing your essays, you don’t want to add the GMAT to the list.”

BE AUTHENTIC

People with consulting and finance backgrounds tend to seek an MBA. Azmi, who worked in investment banking at Barclays and corporate strategy at Tommy Hilfiger, decided to focus her story on her personal story rather than just highlight her professional achievements.

“When I wrote the first drafts, I wrote my essay as if I was writing my personal journal,” she tells Business Insider. “I reflected on my immigrant childhood and how I was bullied for my skin tone and appearance. I reflected how it felt being poor and wearing garage sale clothing. I shared things that I absolutely hated sharing to people on a regular basis.”

CONNECT WITH STUDENTS

Admissions officers want to see applications that are specific to their business school to ensure an applicant will be a good fit for the culture and community.

Azmi recommends reaching out to students in order to understand each school’s culture and campus life.

“I asked coworkers to connect me,” she tells Business Insider. “I even attended some of the club conferences on campus to meet people. This is incredibly important as you shape your essay, since each school is so different and has a different culture.”

3 Reasons To Get An International MBA

Applications at European B-schools are increasing.

B-schools seeing an application upswing in MBA applications include University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, where applications increased 35% in September 2020 compared to the year before, Imperial College Business School in London, which saw a 41% jump in full-time MBA apps, and Warwick Business School, which reported a 56% increase.

Caroline Diarte Edwards, of Fortuna Admissions, recently discussed three reasons why now is a good time to pursue an international MBA.

GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

One of the main benefits of an international MBA is the international exposure that students receive from diverse communities.

“Both INSEAD and LBS offer unparalleled international exposure by virtue of their truly diverse student communities: INSEAD lauds more than 80 nationalities in its MBA program, while LBS students are 91% international and hail from some 63 countries,” Edwards writes. “INSEAD and LBS put a premium on training business leaders who excel at working across cultures, with deeply engaged and far-flung alumni networks and relationships with top recruiters across the world.”

BETTER ROI

Since many European MBA programs are one-year, compared to two in the US, students end up saving a good amount.

For instance, at HEC Paris, tuition costs €78,000 (roughly $92,000) for its one-year MBA. At Harvard, one year of the MBA costs $73,440 in tuition or $146,880 for two years.

“With smaller foregone costs (and relinquishing only a year’s worth of salary), schools like HEC Paris – which boasts a salary increase of 133% – are attracting more candidates,” Edwards writes. “This compared to the salary increase at Harvard Business School of 110% or Wharton of 107% salary increase – still the venerated beacons of business schools.)”

LATER APPLICATION DEADLINES

The third benefit of European MBAs, according to Edwards, is the timing of applications as European B-schools accept applications later in the season than their American counterparts.

“If you are looking for a two-year MBA in Europe and still hoping to enroll by fall, LBS and IESE are the place to start, and their admissions deadlines arrive soonest – LBS round 4 deadline closes April 27, and IESE on May 4,” Edwards writes.

